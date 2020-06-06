I’ve still never seen a chicken running around with his head cut off.
Everybody’s grandma tells great stories about headless chickens running straight into a fence.
That’s why I joined my wife’s family last weekend to help butcher 40 chickens. Every old person needs to have a story about a decapitated chicken.
When we arrived in Perkins County, southwest of North Platte, I learned that methods have changed. The birds we butchered never had a chance to run around.
I was very impressed, though, by the workings of a chicken plucker. I didn’t know such a thing exists. It takes only 45 seconds to remove the feathers.
For young kids, the highlight of the experience is chasing down the chickens.
One of the many people helping was 5-year-old Carly Rahn of Wauneta.
At first, she was afraid to grab one. Then she tried again and was thrilled to report that she’d caught one.
When you’re 5 years old, a chicken is very heavy. When she had it in her arms, she calmed it down and said everything was going to be OK.
A moment later, she handed the bird over to its executioner.
Life is different in the country. The day we arrived, they had branded 50 or 60 calves and castrated half of them.
The group cleaning the chickens was remarkably efficient.
My brother-in-law, James Harms, said it’s hard to get people to help.
“Everybody’s got something to do when it’s time to butcher chickens,” he said.
But he was joking. At least 15 people showed up, and there were jobs for everyone. My wife operated a fancy machine that vacuum-sealed the finished product.
I never touched a knife. Most of the people gutting the chickens were veterans. One young woman was new to the job, but she kept at it. As she worked, she mentioned that dealing with cartilage inside wasn’t really fun.
As five people stood around a table cutting, some talked about chicken parts.
“What’s the point of the neck?” one guy said.
“It allows them to turn their heads,” another guy said.
Working on the fringes, I became familiar with some of my co-workers. When you butcher chickens with a guy, you get to know him really well.
As the work proceeded, the two dogs were very happy. Everybody was outside doing a project, and they were helping. One lay under the table in the shade. The other was more active. Both kept an eye out for chicken parts falling off the table.
The chickens we processed had lived for eight weeks. James and his wife, Dianne, got the birds when they were 3 days old.
The young woman was wearing a shirt from her high school speech and drama organization. “Life is full of drama. Why not join the club?” it read. To a guy who lives in a city, gutting chickens has plenty of drama.
It’s also educational. I learned that chickens have gizzards, but we do not.
During the day, people talked about their favorite chicken parts.
James likes the heart, liver and gizzard. He also says the meat found on the neck is very tender.
“I don’t know where James got his ability to eat stuff,” his mother said.
James and Dianne also own birds called guineas.
Dianne says those birds are great watchdogs. They attack snakes and eat ticks, fleas and mosquitoes.
When we were there, Dianne had 11 guineas. The birds got out, and only eight made it home.
Some of those missing guineas probably didn’t survive.
“One of them I know is dead, because I found him,” James said on the phone. “The dog got it.”
It’s a tough world out there. “It is,” James agreed.
Although I didn’t do any cutting, I got plenty of good looks inside the birds.
On Thursday, I was talking to a Grand Island man who does a lot of hunting and fishing.
“There are some disgusting things inside a chicken,” I told him.
“Good catfish bait,” he responded.
Before we even left Perkins County, I knew I’m never going to raise chickens. It’s too much work.
As we drove away, I realized something else. I’m not in the mood to eat chicken. And I won’t be for quite some time.
Jeff Bahr is a reporter for The Independent. He may be reached at jeffbahr@theindependent.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.