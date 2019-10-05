Shopko Optical is continuing its presence in the Grand Island community with a new center at 1919 N Diers Ave.
The new location opened Sept. 30. Shopko Optical has provided communities like Grand Island with quality eyewear and dedicated teams of optometrists who place personalized patient care above all else for more than 40 years.
“Shopko Optical has a history of bringing superior eye care and individualized eyewear to local communities,” said Shopko Optical Interim CEO Jim Eisen. “We want residents living in or near Grand Island to experience the convenience and expert care Shopko Optical offers.”
Optometrist Dr. Jason Hawley will be serving the Grand Island community. He graduated from the Illinois College of Optometry and is Therapeutic Pharmaceutical Agent (TPA) certified.
Shopko Optical accepts most major vision plans, including EyeMed Vision Care and Spectra. To certify coverage or book an appointment, visit Shopko.com.
Nebraska Title Co. acquires Vintage Title & Escrow
Nebraska Title Co. has acquired Vintage Title & Escrow Co. of Grand Island.
The acquisition unifies the staff and business operations of Vintage Title & Escrow Co. and Barney Abstract & Title Co. as one team in Kearney and adds a new location to the Nebraska Title Co. portfolio with a Grand Island office at 824 Diers Ave.
“I am excited for my staff and I to join the Nebraska Title Company team. They have a reputation as a solid company with a statewide network of title and escrow professionals,” said Andy Romatzke, former Vintage Title owner and now general counsel at Nebraska Title Co. “The value that Nebraska Title Co. has already brought to Kearney and will bring to Grand Island community is state of the art technology that will enhance the title and closing experience for all parties involved.”
Jennifer Strand, president of Nebraska Title Co., said this is an opportunity for the company to expand its services in Central Nebraska.
“With clientele across the state, the acquisition of Vintage Title & Escrow Co. supports the Nebraska Title Co. strategy to be the trusted leader in title and escrow services in Nebraska,” Strand said.
Nebraska Title Co., founded in 1947, provides timely and comprehensive title and closing services. It offers a full range of residential and commercial title services as well as closing/escrow services, 1031 exchanges and construction fund disbursement.
Gordmans plans job fair, seeking holiday staff
Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans will host a job fair at its Grand Island store from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, seeking to hire seasonal associates to accommodate the upcoming holiday shopping season.
Gordmans is seeking friendly, helpful and guest-focused seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers to deliver on its commitment to provide the best shopping experience possible for guests during the exciting holiday shopping season.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and attend the job fair. In Grand Island, Gordmans is located at 1111 Allen Drive.
Tractor Supply raising funds for 4-H with fall Paper Clover campaign
Tractor Supply Co. is continuing its mission to support youth in its local communities with its fall Paper Clover campaign, a biannual fundraiser in partnership with National 4-H Council to provide scholarships for 4-H members.
The Paper Clover fundraiser provides thousands of dollars each year to offer opportunities for youth to attend conferences, 4-H camps and other developmental programs across the nation. This fall, Tractor Supply is asking for customers to help them reach the company’s $1 million goal by purchasing a paper clover from Oct. 9 through Oct. 20 at stores nationwide. Customers also have the opportunity to donate online when making a purchase at TractorSupply.com.
Each donation benefits youths within the state where it was collected, providing scholarships for numerous state level 4-H programs. Fundraising efforts are sourced for programs and events such as visits to the state capitol to meet with the agricultural department, leadership conferences and camps where attendees can study a range of topics from beekeeping to raising and training animals to forestry.
“Tractor Supply stands with 4-H in support of their community-based youth programs across the nation,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing. “Every Paper Clover donation goes toward furthering the education and development of 4-H youth as they explore their skills and interests related to the rural lifestyle and beyond. We are proud to support the next generation of our nation’s leaders.”
Since the program’s inception nine years ago, Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council have generated more than $13 million. Last spring, the program raised more than $917,000 for 4-H programs and students.
In Grand Island, Tractor Supply Co. is located at 1308 N. Diers Ave. 4-H clubs are encouraged to contact a Tractor Supply store to participate during the in-store fundraiser. For more information on Paper Clover, visit TractorSupply.com/4H.
Gordmans raising funds for Breast Cancer Research Foundation
Gordmans has renewed its pledge to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation through its social media presence and at its local stores.
Gordmans will donate $1 each for the first 10,000 guests who use the hashtag #ipinkican on Gordmans’ Facebook or Instagram pages. Gordmans guests will also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase specially designed reuseable shopping bags featuring supportive sayings such as strongHER and #ipinkican. Gordmans will donate $2 for the purchase of each of these bags to BCRF. Additionally, guests are encouraged to make a monetary pledge to the cause at checkout in their local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com, and 100% of the donation will be made to BCRF.
Breast cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. One in eight women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer during their lifetime.
The Stage community of stores has raised more than $700,000 for BCRF since 2014 and more than $1 million since 2004. These donations have fueled nearly 24,000 hours of breast cancer research and, during 2018, the company raised enough money to fund a full year of research under a grant named The Stage Community Counts Award.
