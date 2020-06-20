The Principal Foundation has awarded Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska a $10,000 grant for Goodwill’s Employment and Career Services Program.
Employment and Career Services supports employment for people with disabilities throughout Goodwill’s 55-county service area. Employment specialists assist people living with a behavioral health issue, acquired brain injury, developmental/intellectual disability, or substance use disorder to find jobs and work successfully. Goodwill staff also assist others, including people living in poverty and those with criminal records.
“We appreciate the support from the Principal Foundation as we continue to support people with disabilities achieve their employment goals throughout our territory,” said Tammy Slater, Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska CEO.
Last year, Goodwill’s Employment and Career Services Program supported 893 people as they worked toward their employment goals.
MLH antimicrobial stewardship program featured in journal
HASTINGS — A Mary Lanning Healthcare program to monitor and improve the use of antibiotics in the hospital recently received recognition from a national academic publication.
The American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy published its article featuring the MLH antimicrobial Stewardship program in its April issue. Justin Lane, MLH’s antimicrobial stewardship pharmacist, was interviewed about the program. Lane works with Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Daniel Brailita, the MLH hospitalist staff and infection preventionists.
The April 15 article highlights the success of the program, which has helped to reduce the number of hospital-acquired infections for its patients. The program also has reduced the hospital’s use of certain antibiotics.
Many hospitals the size of MLH do not have a program dedicated to antimicrobial stewardship. But Lane, who conducts the daily operations of the program, works by rounding with other health care providers and recommending interventions. Clinicians accepted 94 percent of the program’s recommendations from November 2017 through March 2019.
The American Journal of Health-System Pharmacy is a biweekly peer-reviewed medical journal covering all aspects of drug therapy and pharmacy practice specific to hospitals.
Pioneer Trail Flats open for leasing in Hastings
HASTINGS — Pioneer Trail Flats in Hastings is now leasing to new residents. The apartment home development with 84 units is the community’s newest luxury apartment home community, 424 E. 31st St.
Perry Reid Properties, headquartered in Lincoln, operates the development
“It’s rare to find a site so naturally blessed with mature trees and greenspace. With construction on our first building and clubhouse complete, we’re delighted to showcase how the Pioneer’s luxurious apartment lifestyle highlights and enhances the natural beauty of the setting,” said Alex Perry, spokesman for Perry Reid.
The apartments feature large living areas, lofty ceilings, spacious bedrooms, walk-in closets, custom countertops, top-tier appliances, full size washer-dryers and oversized patios or balconies. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units are available.
A central clubhouse features an outdoor swimming pool, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and a fitness room. Additional enhancements include covered parking, patios for grilling as well as onsite management and staff.
Prospective residents can now make appointments for tours of Pioneer Trail Flats. To schedule an appointment with the leasing team, call (402) 307-1085 or go to www.pioneertrailflats.com.
U.S. Cellular enhances wireless network coverage in Dannebrog, St. Libory, Scotia
U.S. Cellular has invested in its fast, high-quality network with new VoLTE cell sites near Dannebrog, St. Libory and Scotia.
The Dannebrog site, which is just west of the community, enhances U.S. Cellular’s network in Dannebrog and the area north of Cairo. The St. Libory site is north of the Howard County town along Sixth Avenue and improves coverage in St. Libory and the northern edge of Grand Island. The Scotia site is along 487th Avenue west of the village and boosts coverage in Scotia and along Nebraska Highway 11.
These new towers are among more than 430 sites U.S. Cellular has across the state. In 2020, U.S. Cellular has added 11 new VoLTE cell towers in Nebraska communities with less than 2,000 people. VoLTE cell sites provide customers with new features, such as HD calling and simultaneous voice and data usage.
“At U.S. Cellular, we continue to invest in technology and make enhancements to our wireless network to create a better data experience,” said Mike Adams, U.S. Cellular’s director of sales for Nebraska and Iowa. “Our engineers live and work in our communities and monitor the network around the clock to ensure that it keeps up with the needs of our customers.”
