CAIRO — Pathway Bank has announced the launch of POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud, making it the first bank in Nebraska to offer the video banking service for its web and mobile channels.
The new service allows the independent community bank — headquartered in Cairo with branches in Grand Island, Ord and Burwell — to offer virtual in-person banking experiences via smartphones, tablets, computers or other personal device.
“Pathway Bank has always been committed to bringing the newest banking technology to the communities we serve, which makes POPi/o a natural fit,” said Tom Emerton, Pathway Bank president. “This technology gives our local customers another option for handling their banking needs and makes it even easier for customers located across the country to, not only manage their finances, but also build a deeper connection with our team.”
The new service brings together the latest video chat technology with personal banking experiences to help customers and the financial institution continue building on personal relationships, even with an increase in digital reliance. The POPi/o patented platform provides face-to-face, video-enabled support while allowing for complex banking tasks, including account opening and management, deposits and transactions, document approvals and secure document exchanges, lending and general financing consultations and more.
“POPi/o is the industry’s first interactive mobile video banking solution, meaning it’s backed by a company with the most knowledge and best service in helping our staff and customers get the most from their experience,” Emerton said. “We’re excited to offer face-to-face interaction no matter where our customers are — if that’s from a corn field, a university campus, a corporate office or from home. This solution is designed to benefit every person and business we serve.”
Pathway Bank’s virtual branch service will be available in October. Additional information will soon be available at www.PathwayBank.com.
Two-part QuickBooks training event planned in Stromsburg
STROMSBURG — A two-day QuickBooks workshop will be offered to local entrepreneurs and business owners on Sept. 9 and Sept. 16. This free event is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs’ Rural Enterprise Assistance Project (REAP).
Both sessions are limited to 12 attendees and will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Stromsburg Public Library, 320 Central St. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own laptops.
“There is always something new to learn about QuickBooks, and these sessions focus on QuickBooks online,” said Anna Pratt, Center for Rural Affairs’ Women’s Business Center director. “These classes will provide attendees with skills necessary to maintain accurate records of business financials, a crucial component of sound business management.”
Small business owners will learn how to use the software for tracking their income and expenses, set up company files, create customers, vendors, run reports, and use the banking features.
Kelly Abrahams of ASK Bookkeeping will lead the course. Registration is required by Sept. 6; contact Abrahams at askbookkeeper@gmail.com or (402) 720-7684.
Visit cfra.org/events for more information.