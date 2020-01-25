Heartland Bank has a new branch at 2106 N. Webb Road in Grand Island.
The new branch will allow a continuation of lending and mortgage services, a full suite of banking services, online and mobile banking, a nationwide ATM network, and industry leading trust and wealth management services.
“We are thrilled to expand our footprint into the Grand Island community,” said John Wilkins, president and CEO. ”This additional location allows Heartland Bank to continue our vision of being a growing, family-owned community bank.”
Patrick McGuire will serve as branch president.
Heartland Bank is a family-owned community bank, with the vision to be a growing organization that provides leadership to improve the lives of customers, associates and communities. With 14 full-service locations and one loan production office, Heartland Bank has $620 million in total assets and is one of the top six ag lenders banks in Nebraska.
An open house is in the planning stages; for more information, call (308) 675-2584.
Paul Davis Restoration expands services with new Kearney office
KEARNEY — Angela and Raul Funes, owners of Paul Davis Restoration of Central Nebraska, will open an office location in Kearney to further help customers with rapid emergency mitigation work including board-ups, water and fire response, mold removal, trauma scene biohazard remediation and full-service reconstruction.
The new space at 2102 E. Highway 30 is slated for completion in early to mid-February with 4,000 square feet to accommodate offices, warehouse, contents, storage and a showroom. Services are available 24 hours a day with an emergency on-site arrival time within two hours.
Raul Funes will serve as general manager and Angela Funes will serve as office manager. Hiring is currently underway for office team members to provide customer care.
“Paul Davis is continuing its commitment to being part of the Kearney community and surrounding neighborhoods. We approach each Paul Davis project with quality, respect and professionalism,” Raul Funes said. “Every job is both a great honor and great responsibility, and each customer is very important to us.”
For more information, call (308) 455-1090 or check online at https://central-nebraska.pauldavis.com.
Additional information is available on the company website at www.pauldavis.com.
