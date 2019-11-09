Great Western Bank in Grand Island will host a chili feed for area first responders Wednesday.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the bank, 700 N. Webb Road.
EMS, Grand Island Police Department, Grand Island Fire Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol have been invited.
The public is also welcome to stop by and have some chili with the first responders to thank them for their service.
Grand Island Wastewater receives safety award
The Grand Island Wastewater Treatment Facility received a Silver Award in the category for operators with 10 or more operators when the Nebraska Water Environment Association presented safety awards at its annual conference Friday in Kearney.
The awards recognize Nebraska facilities for excellence in accident prevention and a safety program that includes training, materials and the participation of all employees.
Amur Equipment Finance opens office in Omaha
Amur Equipment Finance, an independent equipment finance company based in Grand Island, has opened a second Nebraska office in Omaha.
The new office, located at 1111 N. 102nd Court, Suite 222, in Westroads Office Park, not only provides a permanent location for AmurEF’s current staff in the area but is also suited to accommodate future professional expansion in the area across many functions, consistently with AmurEF’s continuing national expansion strategy.
“We began as a Nebraska company over 20 years ago, so directing our expansion efforts toward the local community is an appropriate way to demonstrate our pride in, and commitment to, this state,” said James Truran, AmurEF’s chief operating officer. “By opening a second office in Nebraska, we are able to simultaneously support our local roots and provide us with an opportunity to expand our footprint in the area further.”
AmurEF now employs more than 160 professionals across the United States, with key management, credit processing, underwriting, servicing and finance functions located in its headquarters in Grand Island. AmurEF also has additional offices in New York, New Hampshire, Texas and California.
Monday sales at Gordmans to benefit veterans
Gordmans is offering a Pets for Patriots promotion on Monday for Veterans Day.
All Gordmans stores will donate 5% of the Nov. 11 Veterans Day sales, up to $50,000, to Pets for Patriots.
The national nonprofit helps veterans and service members at all stages of their careers adopt dogs and cats as companion animals.
Donations allow Pets for Patriots to provide “welcome home” contributions for each adoption, and follow up with every veteran who adopts for at least one year. In addition, the nonprofit procures exclusive discounts to help veterans in the program save money on pet health insurance, medication, pet food, treats and supplies, all while giving access to quality, affordable pet care from veterinary partners in the communities they serve.
Gordmans has a store at 1111 Allen Drive in Grand Island.
Active Family Chiropractic plans patient appreciation event Thursday and Friday
Active Family Chiropractic & Acupuncture in Grand Island will host a two-day patient appreciation event Thursday and Friday at both its Grand Island locations.
With a theme of “Wild About Chiropractic,” the second day of the event (Friday) will feature wild animals from 4 to 7 p.m. Families can come and get their photo taken with an alligator, boa constrictor, kangaroo and other animals at no cost.
There will be a free gift for any patients who attend, along with snacks, games, face painting and the opportunity to win a one-night family getaway to Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo, including hotel, gas and food expenses.
The event at the clinic at 705 N. Webb Road, is completely free to all current patients of Active Family Chiropractic. New patients can also come and look into getting an adjustment. For each adjustment done on these two days, Active Family Chiropractic will be donating $5 to the Heartland United Way.
Active Family Chiropractic also has a clinic at 2441 Diers Ave.
