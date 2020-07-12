Friendship House Inc. in Grand Island has been accredited for a period of three years by CARF International for its Community Housing: Alcohol and Other Drugs/Addictions (Adults); Outpatient Treatment: Integrated: Alcohol and Other Drugs/Addictions/Mental Health — Adults and Children and Adolescent programs.
This is its fourth consecutive three-year accreditation CARF has given to the Friendship House Halfway House and the first for the Friendship House Counseling Clinic.
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization and shows the organization’s substantial conformance to CARF standards. An organization receiving a three-year accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable,and of the highest quality.
Friendship House is a not-for-profit organization with its halfway house at 406 W. Koenig St. and the outpatient clinic and administrative offices at 707 W. First St. It has been providing halfway house services in Grand Island since 1968 and outpatient counseling services since 2017.
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served.
CHI Health to host drive-thru hiring fair July 22
CHI Health is hosting a drive-thru hiring fair Wednesday, July 22, at CHI Health Medical Plaza in Grand Island.
This take on the traditional hiring fair will allow for social distancing while connecting job seekers with career opportunities. Individuals seeking part- or full-time employment are welcome to attend.
The hiring fair will be from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Medical Plaza’s circle drive off West Faidley Avenue between North Alpha and Darr avenues. The address is 2116 W. Faidley Ave.
Participants should look for the American flag and blue tent. The Medical Plaza is a few blocks east of CHI Health St. Francis hospital.
St. Francis is hiring for a variety of open positions and different skill sets, including nurses (RN and LPN), certified nursing assistants, surgery/sterile processing techs, med techs, paramedics, lab, housekeeping, nutrition and many more positions.
Those interested in a position or career advancement can drive-through to receive an informative packet. Human resources recruiters will be on site to answer any questions.
The first 50 participants will receive a complimentary face mask.
“In the wake of COVID-19, many people in Nebraska are looking for jobs,” said Brenda Trice, division director of talent acquisition for CHI Health. “This is our way to let people know that we are hiring. Our way to safely get back into the community,”
Mary Lanning Healthcare named a CMS ‘four-star hospital’
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare is one of only three hospitals in the region to receive a four-star quality rating from Hospital Compare, part of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Quality Initiative.
Mary Lanning is the only non-critical access hospital in the region to receive the four-star rating. Fillmore County Hospital in Geneva and Thayer County Hospital in Hebron, both critical access hospitals, also received the designation.
CMS scores hospitals on 57 quality measures across seven categories: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging. MLH scored above the national average in four categories and same as the national average in three categories. MLH received no scores below the national average. CMS visits hospitals annually to perform on-site inspections.
Eric Barber, Mary Lanning president & CEO, said the four-star ranking illustrates a commitment to quality by the entire MLH staff.
“This ranking shows that we have a staff that is truly engaged and working constantly to create the best patient experience possible in a safe environment,” Barber said.
Megan Marble, Mary Lanning director of quality services, said MLH, a nonprofit, independent hospital, has always represented high quality standards to the community and region.
“At Mary Lanning, we are working continuously to improve processes and create relationships with our patients and their families,” Marble said. “Whatever we can do to make a stay in the hospital easier, safer and less stressful, we will do it. Everyone here is committed to high standards and great care.”
Of the 4,586 hospitals nationwide eligible for a star rating, 407 received five stars; 1,136 received four stars; 1,119 received three stars; 710 received two stars and 228 received one star. CMS did not assign ratings to 986 hospitals.
