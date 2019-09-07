Alternative Answers offers family, animal natural health services
Dr. Keri Francl, a board-certified naturopath doctor, is operating Alternative Answers in Grand Island.
Alternative Answers, formerly named Back to Eden, was established in 1984 by Gayle Francl. Its foundation was built on offering natural medicine to aid in acute and chronic illnesses. Among those products were homeopathic remedies, herbals, and a wide variety of nutritional supplements.
Keri Francl took over the business in 2015. She received her bachelor’s degree in natural health science and was board-certified as a holistic nutritionist at that time and now has obtained her doctorate in natural medicine.
The clinic, 704 W. Koenig, offers such services as acupuncture, kinesiology, nutritional counseling and herbal alternatives to pharmaceuticals. It also offers animal wellness services, specializing in equine health.
For more information, call (308) 201-1166.
Simpson Farm Enterprises named Dealership of the Year
Simpson Farm Enterprises, a Kansas company with a Grand Island location, was named Dealership of the Year by Equipment Technologies at its annual dealership meeting July 23-25 in Mooresville, Ind.
Clayton Schenk of the Grand Island store was also named one of the Top 5 market share ACE salespersons.
“We depend a great deal on our dealers to help tell our story and show the value Apache and Bruin Sprayers bring to farmers around the U.S. and Canada. We want them to know how important their work is and recognize them in ways that help keep them working toward our shared goals,” said Matt Hays, chief executive officer of Equipment Technologies.
Simpson Farm Enterprises is located at 2018 Kent Ave. in Grand Island and can be reached at (308) 675-3334. The company’s headquarters is in Ransom, Kan.
McDonald’s offers DoorDash delivery in Grand Island
McDonald’s has added DoorDash as a delivery partner in Central Nebraska, including Grand Island and Kearney.
Following a 200-restaurant pilot in Houston, Texas, McDelivery with DoorDash has expanded to thousands of McDonald’s restaurants across the country. McDelivery will now be available in more than 10,000 restaurants across all 50 states.
“At McDonald’s, we’re always working to enhance our customer’s experience and offer new levels of convenience for our customers to get their favorite McDonald’s menu items whenever and wherever they want by dining in our newly modernized restaurants, on-the-go through mobile order and pay, the drive-thru, or McDelivery,” said Greg Hall, a local McDonald’s franchisee.
“Since McDonald’s launched McDelivery in the U.S. in 2017, we have seen customers respond well to the convenience, and we can’t wait for our customers in Kearney and Grand Island to also have the choice to use DoorDash,” added brother and restaurant co-owner, Cory Hall.
Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more from thousands of participating restaurants.
Tractor Supply t-shirt sales benefit FFA
Tractor Supply Co.’s fifth annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser launched recently in stores nationwide.
For a limited time, Tractor Supply customers can purchase a limited edition FFA Convention themed long sleeve t-shirt to celebrate the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo, which takes place later this fall. Net proceeds from t-shirt sales will go directly to the National FFA Foundation and will be used to fund programs and activities for FFA chapters across the country.
Customers can purchase the shirt at any Tractor Supply store as well as online with an in-store pickup.
“Tractor Supply looks forward to holding the annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser because it spotlights the future leaders of our country who are making their mark on the agriculture industry,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. “Our customers and team members are inspired by FFA’s vision to develop leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture, and this annual fundraiser provides an opportunity for them to continue investing in causes they care about.”
Funds raised this year will benefit three FFA programs: Gift of Gold, Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants. This year is the debut year for Gift of Gold, a program that awards grants to chapters devastated by natural disasters. Living to Serve is a program that empowers students to positively impact their communities through leadership opportunities, and the Alumni Legacy Grants enable local chapters to help local high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.
In 2018, this t-shirt fundraiser generated more than $340,000 for chapters nationwide. Since the start of this fundraiser, Tractor Supply has raised a total of $1.1M for FFA programs.
Tractor Supply has a Grand Island store at 1308 N. Diers Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.