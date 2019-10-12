Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation honors Middleton Electric
Middleton Electric Inc. in Grand Island was presented the Disability Employment and Inclusion Large Business Recognition Award by Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation in a ceremony Tuesday at the Nebraska Capitol in Lincoln.
The Disability Employment and Inclusion Awards highlight the successful partnership between Nebraska VR and the businesses and communities they serve. Nebraska VR offers individualized services to help people with disabilities find employment consistent with their interests, priorities, strengths, talents, and choices while working with businesses to find and keep quality employees.
Middleton Electric is a Nebraska-based commercial electrical service company in operation for more than 40 years with offices in Grand Island, Kearney and Lincoln. As a founding partner in the Nebraska VR Electrical Certificate Program in Grand Island, the business played an integral role along with the Nebraska Career Pathway Advancement Project Grant, Central Community College and the Nebraska Department of Labor to develop an electrical helper training program for individuals with disabilities.
Graduating more than 50 students, Matt Treffer, Middleton’s general manager and certificate program instructor, has worked to teach students in a way that complements their learning styles. The company has a strong commitment to disability employment and inclusion by providing mentoring, job shadows, and worksite tours. Additionally, it has hired or promoted more than 30 Nebraska VR clients within the electrical career pathway, including three who have obtained journeyman electrician licenses.
Normal Roasting Co. wins awards in annual Golden Bean competition
BURWELL — Normal Roasting Co. of Burwell has been presented three medals in the fifth annual Golden Bean North America Roasting Competition.
The competition, which has run for 14 years in Australia was brought to North America in 2015, and has grown into the world’s largest roasting competition, featuring 1,300 of the best coffees from the top roasters across the United States and Canada. More than 500 coffee companies submitted entries this year between 10 categories. Winners of the Golden Bean are selected by their peers and industry professionals.
Normal Roasting Company won bronze medals in three categories with two coffees. Normal Espresso, the Burwell company’s namesake espresso that is savored daily in coffee shops and churches across Nebraska and Wyoming, took bronze in the espresso (a shot of espresso) and milk (latte espresso + steamed milk) categories. Loup River Blend, a local favorite, took home a bronze in the pour over category.
“Being a relatively young company, we sent our coffees in purely for the feedback from industry professionals and to begin gaining experience in the competition setting,” said Sara Holmquist, owner of Normal Roasting Co. “Our Loup River Blend is a cult favorite, and Normal Espresso is so widely loved that we wanted to take a chance on ourselves and see what others thought. We knew it was good, our customers tell us it’s wonderful, and it feels so amazing to have industry leaders agree.”
The competition is blind-judged over a three-day period by professional coffee roasters from across North America.
Normal Roasting has an online store at www.normalroastingcompany.com. Monthly subscriptions are available, as well as sample boxes, favorite blends, and new single origins seasonally. Wholesale inquiries can be sent to hello@normalroasting.company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.