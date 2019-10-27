BBB honors two businesses in G.I. with awards for integrity
Five Points Bank, based in Grand Island, received an Integrity Award from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Oct. 15 in this year’s annual competition for businesses and charities located in metro Lincoln and greater Nebraska.
“Five Points Bank joins an elite group of organizations that realize dealing fairly and honestly with employees, customers and partners is central to profitability and growth,” said Jim Hegarty, president and CEO of the BBB serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and southwest Iowa. “The BBB Foundation is pleased to honor them with this prestigious award.”
“I’m extremely proud of our Five Points Bank team in their efforts to attain this recognition,” said Five Points Bank CEO and Chairman Tom Kelley. “Receiving the Better Business Bureau’s Integrity Award is a testament to the bank’s culture and values.”
The judges also presented Amur Equipment Finance Inc., based in Grand Island, with a Silver Award of Distinction for significant commitment to ethical business practices. This award is equivalent to an Olympic Silver Medal.
“Integrity is paramount in the ongoing success of our company,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, AmurEF’s chairman and chief executive officer. “It is one of our core values, and we believe integrity is essential in all interactions, both internally and externally. We strive to demonstrate integrity in everything we do, in the way we treat others, and in our involvement in our community, so receiving this recognition is truly an honor.”
These awards recognize businesses’ focus on ethical business practices with customers, employees and the wider community, rather than their growth, profitability or popularity. The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of Lincoln business leaders and members of the academic community.
