Raising Cane’s collecting winter coats for St. Leo’s
Through Oct. 31, the Grand Island Raising Cane’s restaurant is collecting new and gently used winter coats to be donated to the St. Leo’s annual coat drive and given to those in need. Individuals who donate coats will receive a free combo of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo.
This is the 13th year the Raising Cane’s franchise, owned by Southern Hospitality Ventures, has hosted a winter coat drive at its restaurants. Since 2007, more than 21,000 winter coats have been donated to those in need in the restaurants’ communities.
“When we moved to the Midwest from Louisiana to open our first Raising Cane’s, we quickly learned how harsh the winter could be,” said Jennifer Jones, co-owner of the Raising Cane’s franchise. “Not everyone is so fortunate to be able to go out and purchase a winter coat, which is why we created Raising Coats with Raising Cane’s. We hope that you’ll support our efforts by donating a coat and making winter a little warmer for others this year.”
In Grand Island, Raising Cane’s is located at 13th Street and Highway 281
BBB honors Amur Equipment Finance, Five Points Bank with Integrity Awards
Amur Equipment Finance Inc. in Grand Island has been awarded the 2019 Silver Award of Distinction from the Better Business Bureau in this year’s Greater Nebraska BBB Integrity Awards competition.
Five Points Bank, based in Grand Island, also received a BBB Integrity Award.
The awards recognize businesseses’ focus on ethical business practices with customers, employees and the wider community, rather than the company’s growth, profitability or popularity. The winners were selected by an independent panel of judges consisting of Omaha business leaders and members of the academic community.
“I’m extremely proud of our Five Points Bank team in their efforts to attain this recognition,” said CEO and Chairman Tom Kelley. “Receiving the Better Business Bureau’s Integrity’s Award is a testament to the bank’s culture and values.”
“Integrity is paramount in the ongoing success of our company,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, AmurEF’s chairman and chief executive officer. “It is one of our core values, and we believe integrity is essential in all interactions, both internally and externally. We strive to demonstrate integrity in everything we do, in the way we treat others, and in our involvement in our community, so receiving this recognition is truly an honor.”
“The 2019 BBB Integrity Award Winners join an elite group of organizations that realize dealing fairly and honestly with employees, customers and partners are central to profitability and growth,” said Jim Hegarty, president and chief executive officer of Better Business Bureau Inc., serving Nebraska, South Dakota, the Kansas Plains and southwest Iowa. “They serve as role models for all businesses located in the metro Lincoln and Grand Island. The Better Business Bureau Foundation is pleased to honor them with this prestigious award.”
Pathway Bank becomes first state bank with interactive video banking
CAIRO — Pathway Bank has become the first bank in Nebraska to offer video banking for its web and mobile channels via POPio Mobile Video Cloud, the industry’s first interactive mobile video banking solution.
The new service, which became available last week, will allow the independent community bank, headquartered in Cairo, with branches in Grand Island, Ord and Burwell, to offer virtual, in-person banking experiences via smartphones, tablets, computers and other personal devices.
“POPi/o couldn’t be happier to be chosen by Pathway as it continues to strengthen its customer relationships within the Nebraska community on a truly individual level,” said POPi/o founder and CEO Gene Pranger, who created the concept of video banking with the Interactive Teller Machine and now POPi/o as the completion of that vision. “We’re honored to be part of Pathway’s legacy by bringing personalized banking experiences directly to customers’ mobile devices, on their own time and terms.”
Merging mobile video chat with real-time digital collaboration between consumers and financial institutions, POPi/o’s patented platform provides face-to-face, video-enabled support with experts and representatives while simultaneously facilitating complex banking tasks, including in-video deposits and transactions, document approvals and applications, secure document exchanges, ID verifications, consultations, account management and more.
“POPi/o video banking gives Pathway’s local customers another option for handling their banking needs and makes it even easier for customers located across the country to, not only manage their finances, but also build a deeper connection with our team,” said Pathway Bank President Tom Emerton. “We’re excited to offer face-to-face interaction no matter where our customers are—if that’s from a corn field, a university campus, a corporate office or from home. This solution is designed to benefit every person and business we serve.”
Solar installation seminar set for Oct. 28 in Lincoln
LINCOLN — Electricians, engineers and solar installers can learn about installation best practices at the Solar Installation, Best Practices & NEC 2017 Seminar.
The seminar is planned for 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Marriott Cornhusker Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. in Lincoln. Cost to attend is $50.
Examples of concepts that will be covered are overall system design, micro vs. string inverters, wire management and solar site selection.
Michael Shonka, president of Solar Heat & Electric Inc., will be the lead speaker. Shonka has 30 years of experience with solar energy projects, including many applications of solar air, water, and electric systems. Shonka is also a solar instructor at community colleges in Nebraska and Iowa.
This seminar has been accredited by the State of Nebraska Electrical Division. There are only 40 seats available, so participants should register soon. To register, go online to www.nebraskawsc.com/2019-solar-seminar .
This event is associated with the Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference, which is scheduled for Oct. 29 and 30 at the Cornhusker Hotel. More information is available at www.nebraskawsc.com.
Central Valley Ag launches 2020 Scholarship Program
YORK — Central Valley Ag, based in York with offices throughout Central Nebraska, is offering 20 $1,000 college scholarship opportunities to graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education in an agriculturally related field.
This scholarship program enables youths to continue their education on a collegiate level. Based on academic achievement, service to local communities, and knowledge of the cooperative system, the CVA Scholarship Committee will select the winners of each scholarship.
The scholarship program is open to students of CVA member-owners and CVA employees.
Additional information on scholarship guidelines can be found at www.cvacoop.com/career. Applications will only be accepted by online submissions. Scholarship deadline is March 2, 2020.
