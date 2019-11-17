Heartland Health Center opens Quick Care clinic
Grand Island residents can now benefit from same-day medical services at Heartland Health Center Quick Care.
The new clinic is located inside the U-Save Pharmacy at 423 W. Fourth St. The clinic is staffed by knowledgeable practitioners working to meet immediate medical needs in the local community.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house are planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22.
“We are hopeful that our services will compliment other health care providers in Grand Island,” said Tami Smith, CEO of Heartland Health Center. “Concerned families are often quick to rush to the emergency room. We want to reduce unnecessary ER visits when medical situations aren’t serious or life-threatening, but do need immediate attention.”
The Quick Care clinic provides timely walk-in medical care with five exam rooms. The facility is equipped to serve individuals and families of all backgrounds.
As a federally qualified health center, the clinic offers discounts to individuals with or without insurance. Heartland Health Center is also able to see patients with Medicaid or Medicare. Discounts are offered on a sliding fee scale, based on income and household size. Nominal fees range from $35 to $55 on the scale. Financial assistance is available to patients in need.
Heartland Health Center outreach services include insurance enrollment, budget management and basic life skills education. Patients are also linked with other area agencies to provide needed resources.
“Patients are capable of bettering their own lives. They just need access to the tools that allow them to do so,” Smith said.
At the clinic’s main site at 3307 W. Capital Ave., practitioners provide medical, dental and mental health services. The clinic follows an integrated, patient-centered model. Treatment for patients is provided collaboratively to ensure all areas of an individual’s health are addressed. Providers from differing disciplines work as a team to deliver care focused on a patient’s whole health.
Tri Valley, Eagle State banks to acquire Ericson State Bank
Tri Valley Bank in Talmage and Eagle State Bank in Eagle have reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Ericson State Bank in Ericson.
James Meuret, director on the Eagle State Bank and Tri Valley Bank Board of Directors, said the parties share similar customer-focused philosophies.
“Ericson State Bank has benefited from years of devoted customer service from its employees. Relationships matter and Ericson State Bank has exhibited that at every turn.”
James Bodyfield, interim CEO of Ericson State Bank, said, “We are proud to align ourselves with a bank that mirrors the tradition of commitment to our customers and the communities we serve.”
The terms of the agreement call for Tri Valley Bank and Eagle State Bank to merge. They will then purchase the assets of Ericson State Bank.
“I believe this is a great cultural fit for customers and employees,” said Jack Poulsen, shareholder of Ericson State Bank. “We are so grateful to our staff and customers for their dedication over the years.”
The transaction is expected to close in 90 to 120 days.
Gordmans collecting donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through Jan. 1
This holiday season, Gordmans is bringing the St. Jude mission into its stores with Bears that Care.
Through New Year’s Eve, customers can help families by purchasing the bears for less than $10. Gordmans will donate $2 of each bear sale to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Families at St. Jude never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.
Gordmans, which is part of the Stage community of stores, also will donate $1 on behalf of the first 35,000 guests who use the hashtag #bearsthatcare on Gordmans’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to make a donation at checkout in their local Gordmans store or online at gordmans.com/stjude, and 100% of the donations will go to St. Jude.
“We are committed to helping St. Jude reach as many children as possible to treat and defeat childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Michael Glazer, president and CEO of Stage.
With the help and generosity of its customers, the Stage community of stores raised almost $900,000 for St. Jude in 2018 and had raised more than $6 million in the past six years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.