Riekes Equipment expands G.I. operations
Riekes Equipment has completed a 3,800-square-foot addition to its Grand Island location.
The new building increases the size of its facility, allowing room for both shop and equipment expansion. The expanded area will have additional indoor storage for trucks and includes a new loading dock.
“We are very excited about the expansion; it will provide us much needed space to grow our business and allow greater efficiencies in our operation. Our customers can expect greater capacity and increased local availability for rental equipment.” said Jim Crawford, branch manager.
“The addition of the loading dock is critical as we service more big trucks.” said Crawford. “We can now unload them in 10 minutes, which dramatically improves our service turnaround times.”
This expansion continues to build on the Riekes tradition of being the complete source for industrial equipment and maintenance needs in the Grand Island area.
St. Francis Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center recognized by BCBS
CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island has been selected as a Blue Distinction Center for Substance Use Treatment and Recovery as part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska’s Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
St. Francis was recognized for expertly and efficiently delivering quality, coordinated, multidisciplinary, evidence-based, patient-centered care for substance use disorders, including opioid abuse.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield with input from the medical community.
