Heartland Workers Center plans nonpartisan political convention in Grand Island
During its third biennial nonpartisan political convention, titled “10 years of Building a Community that Works for All,” the Heartland Workers Center will host five conventions in the communities where it is working across Central and eastern Nebraska, including Grand Island.
Participants at this year’s conventions will discuss the organizing work taken over the past year to build power for positive community changes. The convention also will feature a keynote address in each community, followed with a call to action for all participants. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with one another and look at ways they can participate in 2020, particularly with the upcoming Presidential Elections and the U.S. Census.
The Grand Island convention is scheduled for 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Kinkaider Brewing Co., 316 N. Pine St.
Conventions are also planned in Nebraska City, Columbus, Schuyler and Omaha.
Attendees will include community members. In addition, public officials and representatives from stakeholder community organizations have been invited to hear about the issues facing the community and make a public commitment with grassroots leaders to build relationships and collectively address these issues in 2020.
Tabitha recognized for workplace safety
Tabitha, a nonprofit senior care company, recently received the Star Award at Nebraska Safety Council’s conference and trade show.
This annual honor is presented to organizations across the state who have made a difference in workplace safety. Tabitha is one of just five to receive this year’s award.
This recognition is a result of Tabitha’s commitment to evaluating, understanding and improving processes as they relate to workplace injury and illness across its more than 1,000 employees. The company serves 28 Nebraska counties, including residential living community campuses in Lincoln and Crete and a regional office in Grand Island.
Tabitha has a below-average injury and illness rate for its industry the past three years. It has also had a significant drop in its DART rate, which is the rate of injury cases that have involved days away from work. In 2018, Tabitha reported only three cases of this degree of injury.
“I am both proud and grateful for Tabitha to receive this recognition,” said Tabitha Safety and Risk Management Director Shawn Martin. “Our team continuously strives to provide ongoing education and training to reduce workplace accidents and empower team embers to confidently and safely fulfill their job duties and provide exceptional quality care to clients and their families.”
The Workplace Safety Award Program is designed for Nebraska Safety Council member companies, like Tabitha, that encourage and promote the prevention of occupational injuries and illness in their workplaces and have achieved superior results in the success of their safety programs. Applications are peer-reviewed by industry professionals in a volunteer committee that evaluates various aspects of their programs.
‘Table of Experts’ open to aspiring food business owners
HASTINGS — “Table of Experts: How to Start a Food Business,” a free panel discussion, will be conducted on Nov. 18 in Hastings.
This event will be presented in both Spanish and English, and is sponsored by the Center for Rural Affairs.
The event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. at Hastings Public Library, Room A, 314 N. Denver Ave.
“Explore turning your food business dream into your own catering business, restaurant, food truck or bakery,” said Lucia Schulz, Center for Rural Affairs project assistant. “During this discussion, you will hear from a food business owner, and about local resources to support those who would like to open their own business.”
Topics on the agenda include start-up planning, regulations, licensing and inspection, and funding and taxes.
To register, contact Schulz at (402) 750-5727 or lucias@cfra.org.
Morrison Cancer Center patients now may participate in clinical trials through UNMC
HASTINGS — A new affiliation between the Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings and the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha makes it possible for Central Nebraska patients to take part in clinical trials.
UNMC approved the Hastings-based cancer center as an affiliate site in mid-October, according to Sally Molnar, MCC director.
“This means that hematology/oncology patients now may be participants in cooperative group trials at MCC,” Molnar said.
Although Morrison Cancer Center remains a freestanding cancer center under the auspices of Mary Lanning Healthcare, the designation opens the door for patients to use trial therapies during treatment. Dr. M. Sitki Copur and Dr. Pornchai Jonglertham, who are adjunct faculty members at UNMC, will work with their patients at MCC to enroll those who are eligible to participate. Copur sees patients in Grand Island and Hastings.
Copur, who has written many articles about clinical trials in community settings, said the new designation gives them more weapons in their arsenal in the fight against cancer.
“And partnering with a well-known academic organization shows patients and their families that they will get the best possible care without traveling to a larger city,” he said.
Jonglertham has worked at MCC since 2010. He said he is excited about the affiliation.
“When patients come to you for help, it is nice to know that we can do everything possible,” he said.
Tractor Supply’s Fall Paper Clover program raises nearly $1M for 4-H
As part of ongoing efforts to support 4-H youth nationwide, Tractor Supply Co. customers and team members raised $967,681 for the National 4-H Council during this year’s Fall Paper Clover campaign.
Because of the 12-day fundraiser’s success, thousands of 4-H’ers across the nation will have the opportunity to participate in camps and learning experiences.
Between the spring and fall fundraisers, total funds raised for 4-H were more than $1.8 million.
“The Paper Clover program gives 4-H youth the opportunity to learn and grow in subjects they are passionate about, and we are thrilled that our fall Paper Clover campaign allowed us to raise $967,681 to benefit our future leaders,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Co.
The money raised during the event goes to scholarship funding for numerous state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youths within the state in which it was collected. The camps and leadership experiences for scholarship recipients provide learning opportunities in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices.
“We count on programs like Paper Clover to support the development of our students’ skills and passions,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council. “Learn-by-doing programs help our youth become great leaders in their communities and beyond, and we are incredibly grateful to Tractor Supply for helping us provide new opportunities to 4-H chapters across the country.”
In the 10th year of partnership between Tractor Supply and the National 4-H Council, the Paper Clover fundraiser has raised more than $14.1 million for 4-H students across the country.
EPI to release results of Nebraska Owner Readiness Survey
The Exit Planning Institute has completed its statewide survey of the Nebraska business community and will reveal the results via its State of Owner Readiness Report at a series of events across the state in November.
The survey was conducted in partnership with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Center for Entrepreneurship and funded by the contributions of local firms, including Lutz, Koley Jessen, SilverStone Group and First National Bank of Omaha.
The report will reveal how prepared Nebraska’s private business owners say they are for transitioning their businesses to next-generation owners, presenting an inside look at statewide owner readiness, risk factors impacting the potential salability of these companies and insights that current owners can use to improve their individual exit success probability.
The events will feature a panelist from each company that sponsored the study, plus Scott Snider, vice president of EPI, to discuss the survey data. Panelists include Bill Kenedy, Lutz Consulting and M&A shareholder; Brandon Hamm, shareholder and executive committee member at Koley Jessen; Jeffrey Sharp, SilverStone Group; and Tony Essay, director of Private Client Services at First National Bank of Omaha.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from panelists that include business owners who have successfully completed a business transition, including ESOP, family generational and private equity transitions. The presentation is free.
The other report events include:
Lincoln: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, UNL’s College of Business Hawks Hall, 730 N. 14th St.
Columbus: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, Elks Country Club, 5113 63rd St.
North Platte: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
Kearney: 4 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 14, Younes Conference Center, 416 W. Talmadge Road.
Omaha: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Omaha Marriott at the Capitol District, 222 N. 10th St.
For more information, contact K. Brooke Norman at (216) 712-4244.
