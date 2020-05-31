St. Francis achieves Magnet recognition for nursing professionalism
CHI Health St. Francis achieved Magnet recognition in May as a reflection of its nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.
The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program distinguishes organizations that meet rigorous standards for nursing excellence. Just 523 U.S. health care organizations out of more than 6,300 U.S. hospitals have achieved Magnet recognition.
“Magnet recognition provides our community with the ultimate benchmark to measure the quality of patient care,” said Beth Bartlett, vice president of St. Francis Patient Care Services. “Achieving Magnet recognition reinforces the culture of excellence that is a cornerstone of how we serve our community. It’s also tangible evidence of our nurses’ commitment to providing the very best care to our patients, of which we are extremely proud.”
Research demonstrates that Magnet recognition provides specific benefits to health care organizations and their communities, such as Lower risk of 30-day mortality and lower failure-to-rescue rates.
To achieve Magnet recognition, organizations must pass a rigorous and lengthy process that includes an electronic application, written patient care documentation, an on-site visit and a review by the Commission on Magnet Recognition.
Mary Lanning honored by safety council for 21st year in a row
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings recently was honored for exceptional performance with the Platinum Award from the National Safety Council, Greater Omaha Chapter.
For the past 21 years, Mary Lanning has maintained above-standard performance in the number of work-related injuries and has implemented effective strategies to prevent injuries, according to the council.
“Our tradition of excellence in the area of safety is due to the dedication and commitment shown by everyone within the hospital family,” said Karee Dvorak, facilities compliance manager.
The National Safety Council, Greater Omaha Chapter, is a nonprofit organization that provides programs in occupational safety, community safety, traffic safety, behind-the-wheel driver education and personal accountability of individual behavior choices that impact safety.
