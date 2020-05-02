Riekes Equipment, Pallet Shuttle Automation form strategic partnership
Riekes Equipment and Pallet Shuttle Automation have entered a partnership to provide automated warehouse solutions to the manufacturing, food and beverage, cold storage and warehousing industries throughout the Midwest region of the United States.
“We’re excited to combine our consultative, solution-driven approach with Pallet Shuttle’s innovative and breakthrough warehouse-automation technology,” said Dave Harnett, Riekes executive vice president. “Together, we’ll offer solutions that provide greater profitability and productivity to our customers.
“With robotics and automation playing an increasingly important role in our customers’ success, we recognize the need to proactively seek out partners with innovative solutions that can help our customers reach their productivity and financial goals. We are excited to partner with Pallet Shuttle and to share their great solution with our client base.”
Through this partnership companies can take advantage of the simplicity and cost-effectiveness of the Pallet Shuttle “Omni-Directional” automated storage and retrieval system. Leveraging the computer-controlled retrieval system allows companies to automatically place and retrieve loads from storage locations with precision, accuracy and speed.
Not only does this improve inventory tracking, it also reduces warehouse accidents by decreasing the need for redundant manual labor in the inventory retrieval process. The Pallet Shuttle system eliminates the need for warehouse aisles by replacing large areas of shelving and dramatically increasing the cubic space which is vital to profitability.
Riekes Equipment has an operation in Grand Island at 1806 S. North Road.
CVA to purchase Agrex facility in Laurel
Central Valley Ag Cooperative is purchasing the Agrex Inc. shuttle loader facility in Laurel. CVA will take over ownership of this Agrex facility on May 12.
“This purchase of this asset will allow CVA to provide more diverse cropping and marketing opportunities to our patrons in northeast Nebraska,” said Casey Potter, senior vice president of grain at CVA. “It will also allow CVA to have more competitive access to rail markets for other CVA assets in the area.”
The 110-car Burlington Northern Santa Fe shuttle loader facility consists of 1.6 million bushels of upright bin space and 1-million-bushel bunker space as well as a loop track for rail loading.
“Bringing this asset into CVA’s operation allows patrons access to our full slate of traditional and non-traditional marketing solutions for their grain,” Potter said.
CVA is a farmer-owned cooperative headquartered in York, with locations throughout Central Nebraska.
Five Points Bank to use BancWorks intranet program
Banc Intranets has been chosen to implement its comprehensive BancWorks employee intranet product for Five Points Bank of Nebraska. BancWorks will provide a more user-friendly and robust solution than the bank’s current intranet, along with a host of valuable features.
Five Points Bank will be implementing Bank Intranets’ BancWorks employee intranet product to replace its current cumbersome intranet system.
Banc Intranets is a provider of secure, web-based enterprise content management solutions.
A robust all-in-one product, BancWorks combines content management, document management and an array of other capabilities. It offers industry-specific features and is easy for administrators, employees and others to use.
“BancWorks will simplify the process of managing our documents, content and other information, so we can better serve the needs of our customers and community,” said Jason Amick, vice president of information technology at Five Points Bank. “We are looking forward to capitalizing on its comprehensive, user-friendly features for our employees and financial institution.”
Five Points Bank in headquartered in Grand Island and has more than 10 locations in Nebraska, including Hastings.
McDonald’s offers healthcare workers, first responders free meals
Frontline heroes can enjoy free meals at participating U.S. McDonald’s restaurants
In appreciation for the country’s health care workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics, McDonald’s is offering them free “Thank You Meals” through May 5.
While the majority of America is staying home, McDonald’s has remained open, with its franchisees and employees serving hot meals through their drive-thru windows.
Each Thank You Meal will be available at no charge via drive-thru or carryout during breakfast, lunch and dinner. These frontline heroes can simply show their work badge or be in uniform to receive a meal.
Amur Equipment Finance advances in Monitor’s Top Private Independents ranking
Amur Equipment Finance, Inc. has been ranked fourth by Monitor in its annual ranking of the “Top Private Independent” U.S. equipment finance and leasing companies, a rise of one position from 2018.
AmurEF increased its origination and asset management platform substantially in 2019. AmurEF expanded its salesforce by 75%, added 57 team members, and opened two new offices in Boston and Omaha. AmurEF additionally made key investments across its business in 2019 to position itself for further sustainable and profitable growth.
“Our advancement as a company, highlighted by our rapid rise in Monitor’s Top Private Independents ranking, underscores the hard work and dedication of every team member,” said Mostafiz ShahMohammed, AmurEF’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As we adapt to changes in our industry and our market, we stay focused on our core mission and invest with confidence in our people and our platform.”
While AmurEF is proud about its rise in Monitor’s ranking, the company understands the substantial impact COVID-19 is having on the economy and the challenges facing individual businesses. Consistent with its focus on superior customer service, AmurEF has set up a Resource Center to further assist its customers at https://www.amuref.com/COVID-19.
Olsson ranks in top 500 design firms list
LINCOLN — Olsson Inc., a nationally recognized engineering and design firm, ranks among the top 100 design firms in the United States for the third consecutive year. Olsson is now ranked 94th on the 2020 annual ranking by Engineering News-Record.
Olsson moved up two spots on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list after growing revenue by nearly 13 percent in 2019. ENR ranks companies based on revenue for design services performed during the previous year.
The firm first cracked the ENR’s Top 100 Design Firms list in 2018 at No. 98.
“We work hard to provide our clients with innovative and sustainable designs combined with outstanding service,” said Brad Strittmatter, CEO of Olsson. “Together with our clients, we’ve been successful because we continually strive to improve the communities in which we live and work.”
Olsson opened for business in 1956 as a one-man shop serving clients in southeastern Nebraska. Since then, Olsson has grown to nearly 1,300 employees and over the last year worked on more than 6,900 projects throughout the United States. Olsson is based in Lincoln and has offices in Grand Island and Kearney.
Olsson made its first appearance on ENR’s Top 500 Design Firms list in 1996 and has been included on the list every year since.
Olsson is a nationally recognized engineering firm made up of people who craft expert solutions and designs that improve communities.
The firm offers design and consulting services in planning and design, engineering, field services, environmental and technology. For more information, go to www.olsson.com.
