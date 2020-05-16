Amur Equipment Finance approved as Paycheck Protection Program lender
Amur Equipment Finance Inc., a nationally ranked Top Five independent equipment finance company headquartered in Grand Island, has been approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration to serve as a lender under the Paycheck Protection Program.
AmurEF is accepting applications and will continue to submit applications so long as program funding remains.
“AmurEF is honored to support the SBA in providing liquidity to small businesses,” said James Truran, AmurEF’s chief operating officer. “We know that small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy, and we appreciate the opportunity to help our customers access the funds they need to navigate this challenging environment.”
The Paycheck Protection Program was established by the CARES Act to provide financial relief to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on this program, visit the company’s website at www.amuref.com/ or the SBA’s website at www.sba.gov/.
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grant to Ravenna library
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded a $500 grant to the Ravenna Public Library in Ravenna.
This is part of approximately $32,000 in literacy grants given to Nebraska nonprofit organizations. In total, the foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to approximately 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools nationwide.
“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Dollar General Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”
Grant recipients plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across a variety of programs including promoting childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for the high school equivalency exam and helping individuals to learn English.
The foundation is accepting applications for youth literacy grants through May 21. Youth literacy grants support schools, public libraries and nonprofit organizations in implementing new literacy efforts or expanding existing ones. Funding can be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials or software to enhance literacy programs.
Grand Island No. 7 on list of best small cities for graphic designers
AdvisorSmith, a leading information resource for business advice and original research, has named Grand Island the seventh-best small city for graphic designers.
Its study, “Best Cities for Graphic Designers,” examined data from 334 cities. Its lists of best small, mid-sized and large cities are based upon graphic designer salaries, number of jobs and cost of living in each city.
Grand Island ranked No. 28 overall among the 334 cities and is the highest-ranked small city in Nebraska for graphic designer jobs.
The city hosts 41% more jobs for graphic designers on a per-capita basis compared with the U.S. average. The average annual salary for graphic designers in Grand Island is $45,370, while the cost of living is 12% below the national average.
