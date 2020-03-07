Rasmussen Mechanical Services moves Kearney operations to Gibbon
GIBBON — Rasmussen Mechanical Services has shifted its operation out of its Kearney office to a new location in Gibbon. The moves come in response to tremendous growth and as a strategic change to better serve the communities in the surrounding area.
“This move situates us better geographically to serve the Tri-Cities and our surrounding customers. It makes us a little more centrally located and will allow us to have quicker response times when emergencies arise,” said Josh Simmons, Gibbon location manager.
The move also comes in response to continued company growth. Rasmussen Mechanical Services has grown from a single location in 1990 to seven locations and more than 220 employees today.
“When I started here a few years ago there were only six to seven employees in Kearney. Now we are at 23. We continue growing and expanding the services we can provide to commercial and industrial facilities. There aren’t many companies out there that have the industry knowledge to service such a broad range of mechanical equipment,” Simmons said.
The new location at 7200 Gibbon Road opened Feb. 26.
Rebuild the Heartland awards grants to benefit Sargent, Kearney areas
The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has awarded $300,000 in Individual Assistance grants to long-term recovery groups and organizations across Central Nebraska.
Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy for First National Bank of Omaha, announced the awards last week.
The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund was established in partnership between FNBO and the Nebraska Community Foundation in response to the floods that impacted Nebraska, western Iowa and southeastern South Dakota in the spring and summer of 2019.
The Individual Assistance grants will be awarded to pay vendors, contractors and organizations to repair and/or rebuild homes that were damaged as a result of the floods in Douglas County, the Kearney area, Dawson County and the Sargent area. The Kearney Area Disaster Recovery Group covers Kearney, Gibbon, Pleasanton, Ravenna, Shelton, Elm Creek, Amherst and Odessa. In the Sargent area, the grant went to the Central Nebraska Community Action Partnership.
In December 2019, Rebuild the Heartland awarded a $35,000 grant to the Heartland Disaster Recovery Group under the fiscal agency of Heartland United Way in Grand Island. The Heartland Disaster Recovery Group focuses on rebuilding in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
To date, the Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund has raised more than $837,000 from individuals, families and organizations across the country. All of the donations will be directed to supporting the long-term recovery of flood-impacted communities in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota that received FEMA Individual Assistance designations.
The Rebuild the Heartland Community Fund is still accepting donations. To make a donation, visit https://www.nebcommfound.org/give/rebuild-the-heartland-community-fund/ or you may send a check payable to Nebraska Community Foundation, P.O. Box 83107, Lincoln, NE 68501. Memos on donation checks should read “Rebuild the Heartland.”
Pump & Pantry acquires convenience store in Jackson, Nebraska
Pump & Pantry Inc. has acquired the Jackson Express convenience store in Jackson from Nelson Family Farms of Jackson.
In addition to fueling stations, a full selection of hot drinks and fountain beverages, bottled drinks, snacks, quick-serve foods, chicken, beer, liquor and a large seating area will continue to be available inside the store.
Pump & Pantry will also add to the offerings its Perks Rewards cards for customers to earn rewards, as well as Advantage Debit cards to save customers 5 cents a gallon. The location will also be a part of the AMBEST network.
Jackson is located in Dakota County, west of South Sioux City.
“Not only are we excited to be expanding our line of Pump & Pantry convenience stores into northeast Nebraska, we are so pleased about this acquisition from the Nelson family business to the Bosselman family business,” said Charlie Bosselman, CEO of Bosselman Enterprises in Grand Island. “We are looking forward to both serving and supporting the Jackson area community.”
This store brings the total number of Pump & Pantry locations to 45 stores throughout Nebraska. The location officially opened as Pump & Pantry on March 5.
Pinnacle Bank
opens loan production office in Kearney
KEARNEY — Pinnacle Bank opened its first location in Kearney on March 2.
The loan production office at 323 W. 11th St. will operate under Pinnacle Bank’s community bank model, allowing the lenders to focus on providing quality lending solutions and local loan decisions to area businesses and ag operations.
The bank named John Hoggatt market president for its Kearney office. Hoggatt has 37 years of banking experience in Central Nebraska in the Kearney and Grand Island markets. He received his bachelor of science in business administration and finance from the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The staff will include commercial lenders, Senior Vice President Brian Moore, Vice President Curt Ott and Vice President Robert Huddleston; ag lender, Vice President Randy Jackson; and portfolio managers, Vice President Robyn Jackson and Vice President Lisa Wicht.
“We’re excited for this opportunity to be a part of Kearney and the surrounding region,” said Marc Hock, president of Pinnacle Bank — Nebraska. “Our local team is passionate about serving their community and neighbors. And they look forward to building strong relationships within the local market.”
Professional development course from Disney set for April 7 at CCC
The Disney Institute is bringing its renowned professional development course, Disney’s Approach to Quality Service, to Grand Island on April 7.
Sponsored by Central Community College, the one-day event will help area professionals examine how they can differentiate their service to become a provider of choice and understand the processes necessary to develop a culture that consistently delivers exceptional service.
The course will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at College Park.
This day of Disney Institute training uses business insights, time-tested examples, relevant illustrations and engaging stories from Disney parks and resorts worldwide to inspire individuals and organizations to enhance their own customer experience.
Class size is limited, so early registration is recommended to reserve a space. The cost is $299, which includes course materials, lunch and breaks.
For more information or to register, contact Sue Carlson at (308) 398-7527 or scarlson@cccneb.edu.
To learn more about the Disney Institute, visit www.disneyinstitute.com.
