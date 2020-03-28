Mary Lanning Healthcare lab recognized by national professional publication
HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Laboratory recently was honored as the 2020 runner-up for Lab of the Year by Medical Laboratory Observer magazine.
Medical Laboratory Observer is a national publication for lab professionals. MLH was featured in its print and online formats. It was a runner-up to a large hospital in New York City.
Dr. Adam Horn, MLH pathology/laboratory medical director, co-authored the nomination letter, along with with Stephanie Welsh and Lisa McCormick.
“Our MLH lab employees are extremely engaged,” Horn said. “It shows in the work that they do and the fact that 12 employees are currently pursuing advanced degrees.”
In his nomination letter, Horn wrote: “Mary Lanning is a five-time winner of the Gallup Great Workplace award as measured by employee engagement and accountability. This high level of engagement has led to what is now a self-sustaining cycle of quality and improvement which far exceeds what one would expect from a community-based facility.”
The 57-employee lab, which was recently recertified by the College of American Pathologists, performed 660,110 tests in 2019. In addition to serving the hospital, it supported the Morrison Cancer Center, more than 20 clinics and the region’s critical access hospitals.
Terri Brown, laboratory director, said the honor speaks volumes about the quality employees at MLH.
“We are constantly working to improve customer service and we support our employees’ efforts to supplement their education,” Brown said.
Aurora Cooperative raises funds for area volunteer fire departments
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative hosted a silent auction at this year’s ACE Summit and Annual Meeting Feb. 11 and 12. The funds raised at the silent auction will be distributed to local volunteer fire departments of the winning bidders.
In past years, the silent auction was used as a fundraiser for the cooperative’s Co-Worker Crisis Fund, which helps employees who are in dire need due to disasters or medical reasons.
“The choice to donate the funds to local volunteer fire departments was an easy one,” said member services representative Traci Menke. “This will help ensure the communities our farmers, their families and our employees are living in are well prepared for any crisis that may arise. We know how important volunteer fire departments are to the safety and stability of rural communities.”
Through the two auctions that were held each day, $19,565 was raised and the Aurora Cooperative matched the funds raised, for a total going out to communities of $39,100. These funds are going to 40 different fire departments, with donations ranging from $5,800 to $450. Those who won the bid on an item determined to which volunteer fire department the funds would go.
“With values like this, we will be able to help relieve at least a small portion of safety equipment costs for some of our local departments,” Menke said.
Fire departments that will be receiving funds include: Aurora, Axtell, Blue Hill, Boelus, Broken Bow, Byron, Central City, Chapman, Clarks, Clay Center, Deshler, Dodge, Doniphan, Edgar, Farwell, Franklin, Fullerton, Geneva, Giltner, Hadar, Hampton, Harvard, Hastings, Henderson, Marquette, McCool Junction, Minden, Nelson-EMS, Paxton, Phillips, Seward, St. Paul, Sutherland, Sutton, Upland, Wallace, Wood River, York and Wray, Colo.
First National Bank of Omaha continues Nebraska FFA Foundation support
OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha is continuing its partnership with the Nebraska FFA Foundation by sponsoring an agriculture education program and donating to local FFA chapters across the state, announced Tom Jensen, senior vice president of correspondent and agribusiness banking.
FNBO is sponsoring the Nebraska FFA Launch! Program for the third year with an $11,500 donation. The funds will support the yearlong program that serves as a catalyst in entrepreneurship-based education for Nebraska FFA members and agricultural education students. In addition, FNBO is donating a total of $4,250 to local FFA chapters across Nebraska as part of the bank’s broader efforts to celebrate National Agriculture Week.
“We’re proud to recognize the contributions of the agriculture industry and support the next generation of farmers through our partnership with the Nebraska FFA Foundation,” said Jensen. FNBO is also donating to the Colorado FFA Foundation and local FFA chapters in Illinois and South Dakota.
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, which has primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas. In Grand Island FNBO is located at 810 Allen Drive and 2023 S. Locust St.
