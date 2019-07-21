Gary Thompson Agency adds new location in Aurora
AURORA — Gary Thompson Agency Inc., a full-service, independent insurance agency, has merged with Aurora Insurance, an independent agency in Aurora.
With the completion of this merger, Aurora Insurance will operate in conjunction with Gary Thompson Agency. The Aurora agency has been serving Hamilton County and Central Nebraska for more than 30 years.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to partner with Matt Shaw and his team and establish a flagship in the community of Aurora,” said Gary Thompson Agency President Krae Dutoit. “We look forward to adding Aurora to our list of growing agencies in Nebraska and, in addition, having the opportunity to offer more carrier options to customers in that part of the state.”
The Aurora Insurance professional staff includes Matt Shaw, executive director and shareholder; Paul Bowman and Bobbie Hamit, account executives; Gail Nelson, office manager; Pam Williams, certified risk manager; and Curran Vetter, crop specialist. They will continue to work out of the Aurora office.
Gordmans partners with No Kid Hungry to help end childhood hunger
Gordmans is partnering with No Kid Hungry to ensure children have access to the nutrition they need through meal programs in their schools and communities.
This July, in time for back-to-school season, Gordmans’ “gThanks” program is giving customers the opportunity to support No Kid Hungry through purchasing food-themed lunch totes, water bottles and drawstring packs that feature unique characters and fun sayings.
Gordmans will donate 50% of the retail sales price of each item sold to No Kid Hungry, which will fund efforts to provide meals to children in need. Gordmans will also donate a dollar for each social media post mentioning #fuelkidsfutures and invites guests to share favorite meals that fuel their day or their child’s day. With as little as $5, No Kid Hungry can provide up to 50 meals for a child.
In Grand Island, Gordmans is located at 1111 Allen Drive.
Essential Personnel wins Clearlyrated’s Best of Staffing Client Award
Essential Personnel, a leading staffing agency in Nebraska announced, has earned ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to its clients.
Presented in partnership with CareerBuilder, ClearlyRated’s Best of Staffing Client winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 2.2 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.
Focused on helping companies find the right people for their job openings, Essential Personnel received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 64.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 35%. Less than 2% of all staffing agencies in the U.S. and Canada have earned the Best of Staffing Award for service excellence.
“We are honored to receive this award for the second year in a row and to be recognized as one of the top staffing agencies in America. Our staff makes providing exceptional service to all of their clients their top priority.” said Travis R. Powell, presented of Essential Personnel.
Essential Personnel has staffing and temp agencies in Grand Island, Kearney, Columbus, Fremont and Norfolk.