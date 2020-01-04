Fowler offers self-improvement services
Andrea Fowler of Hordville, a health and fitness coach, personal trainer and licensed certified occupational therapy assistant, has opened a business as a licensed CONTROL practitioner.
Through CONTROL, Fowler helps clients make longstanding changes in their life, whether it’s to quit smoking, change eating habits or improve self-confidence.
Fowler is the only licensed CONTROL practitioner in Nebraska and one of five in the United States, 60 worldwide. She offers free consultations for people to determine whether they want to use CONTROL to make a change in their lives.
CONTROL is a three-step process. The consultation and treatment sessions can be done online or in person.
“I help each individual that chooses to make the change with me to make this change for good — giving them insights along the way,” Fowler said, “whether this is to quit smoking, gain control over social anxiety, depression, emotional eating, PTSD, nail biting or for confidence and self-esteem, we change this together.”
For more information, see Fowler’s website at andreafowlerthecontrolsystem.com. She can be contacted by phone at (402) 631-7294.
Mary Lanning Healthcare receives national quality honors
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings recently received several honors in the areas of patient safety and medical excellence from the medical quality rating system CareChex.
CareChex provides clinical performance ratings across the nation. MLH was named No. 1 in the state for 2020 in the areas of general surgery and sepsis care (also top 10% in the nation). The Hastings hospital was listed among the top 10% in the state for medical excellence, overall hospital care and overall surgical care. In patient safety, MLH was named top 10% in the nation, region and state for its joint replacement program and No. 1 in the state in sepsis care.
Other Medical Excellence Awards for MLH include top 10% in nation for gastrointenstinal care, general surgery, major bowel procedures, sepsis care, trauma care and vascular surgery. Other Patient Safety Awards include top 10% in region and state for cardiac care, top 10% in state for gastrointestinal care and top 10% in state for heart failure treatment.
“Mary Lanning Healthcare is committed to attaining high standards of quality care,” said Charlene Sanders, MLH vice president of quality. “Independent quality evaluations conducted by CareChex demonstrate we are achieving our goal. Providing excellent care is only possible with our outstanding physicians, employees and volunteers. We are extremely grateful for their ability to care for patients in such an exceptional manner.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.