Mary Lanning Healthcare laboratory earns CAP re-accreditation
HASTINGS — The Mary Lanning Healthcare Laboratory recently received re-accreditations by the College of American Pathologists. It is one of 15 labs in the state accredited by CAP.
Accreditation is a stringent ongoing process that has more than 1,000 specific requirements well beyond government minimums, with on-site inspections every two years. A CAP inspection team of trained, practicing lab professionals visited MLH to review practices, procedures and paperwork.
“Not all labs are CAP-accredited,” Dr. Adam Horn, MLH pathology/laboratory medical director, said. “The process truly helps ensure that our lab is safe and patient-focused.”
According to the CAP web site, there are only 15 other labs in Nebraska accredited by CAP.
Terri Brown, MLH laboratory director, said the re-accreditation shows the efforts of the entire department staff.
“Our employees know that we value their strengths at Mary Lanning and we all work as a team to provide the best services available,” Brown said. “Our commitment to quality, safety and patient care is reinforced with the CAP Accreditation Program.”
FNBO accepting community development grant applications
First National Bank of Omaha is accepting applications for its upcoming community development grant cycle, focused on programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development.
Programs must be implemented for the benefit of low- or moderate income individuals, families and/or communities within the FNBO footprint, and must align with one of the following goal areas:
Affordable housing and neighborhood stability. Increasing access to safe, affordable and quality housing through construction, site development, housing rehabilitation, homeownership education or foreclosure prevention programs and services and/or stimulating revitalization that attracts or retains individuals and/or businesses to blighted, underserved and distressed communities.
Entrepreneurship and small business development. Growing local economies through small business and entrepreneurial development and job creation by supporting training, technical assistance, education and microfinance.
“At FNBO we are committed to the long-term success of all the communities we call home,” said Alec Gorynski, i, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. “We firmly believe that a community will be successful when everyone has access to stable and affordable housing in a safe and vibrant neighborhood. Likewise, a successful community contains local businesses of all sizes and types that produce a variety of goods and services and employ the local workforce.”
FNBO will accept applications through Jan. 29. For more information and to apply, visit: www.fnbo.com/community.
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, with primary banking offices in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
