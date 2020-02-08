CHI Health at Home recognized with national award
CHI Health at Home in Grand Island was recently ranked a 2019 HomeCare Elite agency by the Ability Network. This award annually identifies the top 25% of Medicare-certified agencies based on quality of care and overall performance.
In partnership with Decision Health, the HomeCare Elite Award of Excellence acknowledges the best home care providers through analysis of quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health.
In its 14th year, 8,818 home health agencies were considered, resulting in 2,207 elite recognitions for 2019.
FNBO to give 3,000 spring game tickets to active military, vets
First National Bank of Omaha is partnering with Nebraska Athletics to provide 3,000 tickets for the April 18 Red-White Husker spring football game to active military, veterans and their families.
Tickets will be available at select FNBO locations across the region during regular branch hours on Feb. 15, while supplies last. A limited number of tickets will be available at each location. Recipients will be limited to four tickets per person with an accepted form of military ID.
Tickets will be available at the FNBO location at 2023 S. Locust St. in Grand Island.
