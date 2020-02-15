Farm Credit Services returns $7.21M in dividends to area farmers
Farm Credit Services of America announced it is returning $7.21 million in cash-back dividends to agricultural producers in the counties served by the Grand Island office.
Eligible customer-owners served by FCSAmerica in the Nebraska South Central Region received a total of $13.13 million in 2019 cash-back dividends. Across the state of Nebraska eligible customer-owners received cash-back dividends of $83.8 million.
FCSAmerica is distributing $260 million in 2019 cash-back dividends to eligible customer-owners in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. This brings the amount of net earnings FCSAmerica has returned to customers since 2004 to $2 billion.
“The cash-back dividend for 2019 is our largest to date,” said Ryan Kirchhoff regional vice president of FCSAmerica in the Nebraska South Central Region. “We’re proud that, in this challenging time for agriculture, we have the financial strength to share more of our net earnings with our customer-owners.”
The 2019 cash-back dividend equates to 100 basis points, or 1% of eligible average daily loan balances. The more eligible loan business customers have with the cooperative, the more they benefit financially through cash-back dividends.
GTA Insurance Group merges with Town & Country
GTA Insurance Group, a full-service, independent insurance agency, has merged with Town & Country Insurance, an independent insurance agency with 10 locations across Nebraska. TCI will continue to operate the same way and under the same name in conjunction with GTA Insurance Group.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to partner with TCI and their team and establish a flagship in the community of northeastern Nebraska,” said GTA President Krae Dutoit. “We look forward to adding 10 locations to our list of growing agencies in Nebraska and, in addition, having the opportunity to offer more carrier options to customers in that part of the state.”
Ryan Loecker and Mark Weidner have become shareholders in GTA Insurance Group.
“Joining GTA will allow us to offer more options to our clients and better serve them in more locations,” Weidner and Loecker said in a statement. “The fact that GTA operates in a similar fashion as we do makes this a perfect partnership. We look forward to continuing to serve our clients the way TCI always has.”
Town & Country Insurance’s professional staff consists of 31 employees across 10 locations. These individuals will become a part of the GTA team but will continue to work out of their respective offices. TCI has been in operation since 1972.
GTA has locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Aurora and with the merger now has 32 offices across Nebraska.
