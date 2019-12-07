Gary Thompson Agency rebrands as GTA Insurance Group
Gary Thompson Agency Inc., a full-service, independent insurance agency, has changed its name to GTA Insurance Group.
This name change became official on Nov. 13. The company continues to offer customers the same quality products and customer service it has provided for more than 30 years.
The company’s new website domain is gtagroup.com.
“We’re incredibly excited to unveil this updated look,” GTA President Krae Dutoit said. “GTA Insurance Group has grown immensely in the past few years, and we felt we needed a brand presence that illustrated this. We desired a brand that could grow alongside us and our customers, and we believe this new look better explains who we are and what we stand for.”
GTA Insurance Group specializes in personal insurance products, commercial insurance, farm and crop insurance and employee benefits, highly emphasizing personalized service. The agency has 22 office locations across the state of Nebraska, including offices in Grand Island and Hastings.
Central Valley Ag reports $8.7M profit in fiscal year
YORK — Central Valley Ag Cooperative hosted its annual meeting Nov. 25 at the Holthus Convention Center in York for member-owners to review the fiscal year.
CVA reported $8.7 million in total profit from $1.4 billion in total sales for its fiscal year 2019, ending on Aug. 31.
“I am really proud of the job our employees did,” said Carl Dickinson, CEO/president of Central Valley Ag. “This was an extremely difficult year with floods, rain and many challenging conditions for the entire industry.”
Despite those challenges, CVA reported an over $9 million increase in working capital from 2018.
“CVA has built a balance sheet to withstand the difficult times in agriculture, ensuring your cooperative will be there to serve future generations of producers,” said Dave Beckman, CVA board chairman.
The cooperative also invested $42.6 million in several capital improvement and expansion projects to better serve patrons.
At the meeting, Grant Schmidt of Henderson was named one of three new associate board members.
G.I. Anderson dealership renews status as Ram Agriculture Dealership
Anderson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Grand Island has retained its designation as an official RAM Agriculture Dealership.
To retain this elite dealer group designation, Anderson CDJR is required to maintain a minimum of three team members who have successfully completed an agricultural training program, created by farmers and ranchers, that has been peer reviewed for agricultural and educational correctness, and carries several industry endorsements.
Anderson CDJR also continues to participate in continuing education that extends its staff’s knowledge of everything important to Nebraska agriculture, as it happens in real time. Ongoing education, combined with what the ag specialists learned through the Ag Awareness curriculum, will help the dealership to be an educated partner with area agriculture by pro-actively anticipating and meeting the changing demands of its farm customers.
Anderson CDJR is located at 1803 S. Locust St. and can be reached at (308) 384-8300.
