Weather Alert

...TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...DAWSON, BUFFALO AND HALL COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...SNOW WILL DEVELOP THIS EVENING AND CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. SNOW MAY BE MODERATE, AT TIMES, AND REDUCE VISIBILITY TO LESS THAN ONE MILE. COLD TEMPERATURES AND ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL LEAD TO SLICK ROAD CONDITIONS TONIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&