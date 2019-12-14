Senior living referral agency opens in Grand Island
Bridges: Senior Living Advisors has opened in Grand Island as the first locally owned senior living referral agency in Central Nebraska.
The firm is owned and operated by Lizabeth “Beth” Stecker, a Grand Island native who has more than 40 years of networking/business experience.
Helping people find the best senior living options that fit their care needs, lifestyle preferences and budgets takes time and industry knowledge that many don’t have, Stecker said.
Advisers simplify the search process by interviewing clients and their families to determine their unique preferences and needs. Using a custom database, they can provide current communities comparisons based on those needs.
They can join families on tours, answer questions that help them address their concerns and provide support through their transition process. Most of these services are free.
Bridges offers community education classes on senior living transitions in lunch-and learn-presentations for human resources managers, business owners and ministry leaders. Its concierge services for administrative work or communication assistance are available at an hourly rate.
Bridges can be contacted at (308) 390-2376 or online at www.bridgesseniorliving.com.
Amur Equipment Finance certified as a Great Place to Work
Amur Equipment Finance, a nationally ranked Top Five independent equipment finance company headquartered in Grand Island, has been certified as a Great Place to Work for 2019.
This certification, the second year in a row, confirms employees have a consistently positive experience at AmurEF.
“The collective effort of our employees is what makes Amur Equipment Finance great, so we are thrilled to again be designated Great Place to Work-Certified,” said Jackie Havel, AmurEF vice president of human resources. “We are committed to cultivating a great culture and workplace environment as those who we trust to deliver AmurEF’s brand deserve a work community that they themselves can trust and thrive within.”
“We congratulate Amur Equipment Finance on their Certification,” said Sara Lewis-Kulin, vice president of best workplace list research at Great Place to Work. “Organizations that earn their employees’ trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results.”
Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those insights to define what makes a great workplace.
It helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees.
Grand Island wastewater facility earns state honors
The Grand Island wastewater facility was presented a best in class award and an outstanding facility award by the Nebraska Water Environment Association Nov. 8 at its fall conference in Kearney.
In awarding the 2019 Scott Wilber Best in Class for a Large Facility Award to Grand Island, the committee noted the staff showed exemplary knowledge and pride in the facility, as shown by the work that they perform on a day-to-day basis.
The Scott Wilber Awards Committee of the Nebraska Water Environment Association is a group dedicated to providing recognition for exemplary operations and maintenance of wastewater treatment facilities in Nebraska.
Each facility that receives a score of 75 or higher in the committee’s analysis receives an Outstanding Facility Award. Then the facility to be named best in class is chosen.
Grand Island also received a Silver Safety Award.
