Amur Equipment Finance completes seventh securitization
Amur Equipment Finance Inc. has closed its seventh term securitization, a $269.4 trillion notes issuance secured by small- and mid-ticket equipment loans and leases.
The transaction ranks as AmurEF’s largest issuance to date and is the first to be rated by Moody’s. KeyBanc Capital Markets served as structuring agent, bookrunner, and lead manager and The Williams Group served as co-manager. Since 2018, AmurEF has placed more than $700 trillion in equipment-backed notes as part of its ongoing securitization program.
“We’re extremely excited about the reception this offering received, which we believe is due to the continued strength and performance of our platform,” said Kalyan Makam, AmurEF board member and EVP of Capital Markets. “We’ve always had very strong investor interest in our securitization program, but we saw a surge of new investors interested in this transaction and it contributed to a superb execution for AmurEF.”
AmurEF, which has an office in Grand Island, has grown into one of the largest independent equipment finance companies in the U.S., rising to fifth place on Monitor’s 2018 ranking of Top Private Independents, and expanding to more than 150 employees spread across five locations.
First National Bank of Omaha accepting nominations for Community First Awards
First National Bank of Omaha has kicked off its 2019 Community First Awards, seeking nominations of community projects by nonprofit organizations through Aug. 16.
This is the fourth year First National Bank has presented the awards, which recognize and reward nonprofits that are working to strengthen communities across the bank’s service area. The top organization will receive $25,000 to support a project that will make a significant and tangible community impact. The second- and third place organizations will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, respectively.
“First National Bank is committed to strengthening all of the communities we call home by partnering with organizations who are working to make meaningful and lasting impacts,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy. “The 2019 Community First Awards provide nonprofits an opportunity to share their story, bring awareness to specific community needs and potentially win a donation to support their community project. At the same time, it is our hope to inspire others to support causes important to them.”
Nonprofits can use the online nomination form at https://woobox.com/fyt77h. The highest scoring qualifying nominations will be narrowed down to a maximum of 20 finalists by First National Bank employees. The finalists will then be presented for a public vote from Sept. 23 through Sept. 27. The winners will be announced the first week in October.
First National Bank of Omaha is a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, which has primary banking offices in Nebraska, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota and Texas.
Allen Capital Group named to Financial Times Top 300 list
The Financial Times has released its FT 300 list naming Allen Capital Group as one of the top 300 registered investment advisors in the United States.
This is the sixth annual FT 300 list, produced independently by the Financial Times in collaboration with Ignites Research, a subsidiary of the FT that provides business intelligence on the asset management industry.
“We are excited and extremely proud to be recognized as one of the top 300 firms in the country, and one of three in Nebraska,” said Mark Allen, Allen Capital Group CEO.
Allen Capital Group continues its trend of success by employing advisors with a diverse knowledge base, implementing cutting-edge technology to ensure a solid financial plan for its clients.
“Every client and employee of Allen Capital Group has made an impact helping us stand out among the more than 30,000 state and SEC registered RIAs,” said Allen.
Allen Capital Group has locations in Grand Island, Omaha and Scottsbluff.
Edward Jones named one of People’s ‘50 Companies That Care’
For the third time in a row, financial services firm Edward Jones was named one of the People’s “50 Companies That Care” by People magazine and the Great Place to Work.
Rankings represent feedback from more than 4.5 million U.S. employees. People partnered with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees’ survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities, and to consider the generosity of each organization’s benefits, philanthropic and community support.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s 18,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients and care for $1 trillion in assets under management.
It has five financial advisers with offices in Grand Island.