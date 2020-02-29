Jennifer Cramer of Grand Island recently launched Alliant HR, a boutique recruitment and human resources consulting firm.
The company specializes in manufacturing, engineering, human resources, accounting and banking executive searches within the state of Nebraska. It also offers customized human resources consulting services to help retain talented employees in the areas of employee relations, conflict management, employee recognition programs, culture building and professional coaching.
Cramer has nearly a decade of talent acquisition and human resources experience. She previously served in roles such as professional recruiter and human resources specialist. She holds a master’s degree in management from Doane University.
Through her years of industry experience, she found that companies not only need to find great talent, but also must find a way to keep them in the increasingly competitive market.
“We partner with companies as their human capital ally and are committed to recruitment, retention and results,” Cramer said.
For more information on Alliant HR, visit its website at www.alliant-hr.com or call (308) 624-3400.
Tractor Supply sponsors fundraiser to benefit FFA
Tractor Supply Company is conducting its annual Grants for Growing campaign through March 1. The fundraiser supports hundreds of unique and sustainable agricultural projects implemented by FFA chapters nationwide.
Donations can be made in the store or online at TractorSupply.com. Each grant will fund projects within the same state where the funds were donated.
“We are committed to the FFA mission of making a positive difference in the lives of our students,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply. “Thanks to the passion our team members and customers have for supporting their communities, Tractor Supply will continue to invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders.”
Grants for Growing first launched in 2016 by Tractor Supply, and its ability to fund FFA projects has increased each year. Last year, Tractor Supply’s campaign raised a record $970,121, which funded 259 grants and impacted more than 24,000 students across the country. To date, the program has raised more than $3.2 million for the national FFA organization and has funded 1,258 grants supporting agricultural projects.
FFA chapters will submit applications later this spring with detailed proposals. In the past, funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seed, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from livestock shelters to beekeeping and aquaculture labs.
Grants can be up to $5,000 and will be awarded to chapters on Aug. 1, 2020. For more details about the program, visit FFA.org/GrantsforGrowing.
Tractor Supply has a Grand Island store at 1308 N. Diers Ave.
Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston obtains Best Practices status
Ryder Rosacker McCue & Huston Insurance in Grand Island is one of two Nebraska agencies participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America “Best Practices” Study Group.
Each year, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six categories. “Best Practices Agencies” are selected every three years through a comprehensive nomination and qualification process. To qualify, firms must be nominated by an insurance company or an IIABA state association and must submit detailed financial and operational information which is analyzed, scored, and ranked objectively for inclusion in the study on the basis of client retention and services, employee productivity, financial results and overall management achievement.
More than 1,300 independent insurance agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 267 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the top-performing agencies in one of six revenues categories.
Ryder Rosacker McCue and Huston is a locally owned insurance agency. It provides insurance and bonding for businesses and individuals, including property, general liability, workers compensation, auto, home, life and health. It is located at 509 W. Koenig St. and can be reached at (308) 382-2330.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.