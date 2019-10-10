Weather Alert

...FIRST WIDESPREAD SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES OF THE SEASON OVERNIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 21 TO 29 DEGREES EXPECTED, WITH THE OVERALL-COLDEST READINGS WITHIN COUNTIES WEST OF THE HIGHWAY 281 CORRIDOR. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL NEBRASKA. * WHEN...NOW THROUGH 1 PM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&