Mary Lanning supported by community donations
HASTINGS — Mary Lanning Healthcare announced that several community businesses and residents are helping to support its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eric Barber, MLH president and CEO, said he is thankful for the many donations being made to support MLH and its staff during this time.
“This is a shining example of how the community can support MLH and its efforts to provide the best care we can. We are thankful for the donations.”
Maurices, as part of a national effort, is donating $5,000 to the Mary Lanning Healthcare Foundation to help frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19. The donation can be used to purchase essential supplies.
Hastings-based Pacha Soap was one of the first businesses to reach out. The company has provided hand sanitizer in bulk and gifts of soaps to health care workers over the past few weeks.
Hastings resident Sue Brown rounded up local volunteers to sew 1,500 face masks and about 60 pairs of shoe covers after Vern Powers of Hastings provided materials. Brown, who has a studio at Calico Cottage, worked with several others to put together kits with step-by-step instructions to make the masks. Other cloth face coverings have been sewn and donated to MLH from many community members and other sources. John Bonham, MLH materials management director, and the auxiliary are among those involved in collecting and distributing the masks to non-clinical workers.
The MLH Auxiliary recently helped by applying for a donation of 500 scrub uniforms from Barco Uniforms of California. The new scrubs recently were delivered to the auxiliary and given to many frontline workers.
The MLH Foundation has established a COVID-19-designated fund and continues to accept donations from anyone interested. Most recently, the foundation accepted money from an anonymous donor who wanted to provide meals for Environmental Services staff who are working to keep MLH clean.
For more information on the donation or the fund, please see www.mlhf.org.
Bonham also reported the following:
n Hastings Public Schools donated several masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes.
n Adams Central Schools donated hand sanitizer.
n Nebraska Prime donated a drum of hand sanitizer.
n Cardinal Construction in Doniphan donated N95 masks and Tyvex suits.
n Green Cover Seed donated N95 masks.
n Butler Volland Funeral Home donated masks.
n Flatwater Technologies, Dr. Dietze and Shabri, LLC, donated face shields and face masks.
Aurora Cooperative completes purchase of Pacific Ethanol
Pacific Ethanol Inc. has closed on its agreement to sell its 74% ownership interest in Pacific Aurora, LLC, to Aurora Cooperative Elevator Company for a total of $52.8 million.
After working capital adjustments and settlement of certain payables between the parties, the company received at closing $20.2 million of cash, before fees and $16.5 million in promissory notes. Approximately $14.5 million of the cash proceeds will be used to pay principal payments to its lender, CoBank.
Neil Koehler, Pacific Ethanol’s president and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to have completed our sale to Aurora Cooperative and its farmer owners, which represents a significant step in achieving our strategic initiatives to reduce debt and continue to focus our resources on delivering high value alcohol and feed products in the markets we serve.”
Chris Vincent, Aurora Cooperative President and CEO, said, “Aurora Cooperative is pleased to protect these local destination and rail markets for our farmer owners by gaining full ownership of these ethanol plants, elevator and rail assets. Through this acquisition Aurora Cooperative will safeguard our markets and be ‘Tougher Together’ for our owners, employees and the communities we serve.”
First National Bank of Omaha announces community grants
OMAHA — First National Bank of Omaha has awarded a total of $593,000 in community development grants to 26 organizations in Nebraska and western Iowa.
The grants support programs related to affordable housing and neighborhood stability, as well as entrepreneurship and small business development. A $10,000 grant was given to Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity.
Grants for affordable housing and neighborhood stability programs will enable the bank’s community partners to build, rehabilitate or finance approximately 550 homes across the bank’s seven-state footprint. Grants supporting entrepreneurship and small business development initiatives will create or retain approximately 2,160 jobs.
“Due to the unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19 and the financial impact it’s having on individuals and families in our communities, our second 2020 grant application period focusing on education and workforce development will be redirected so that it provides short- and long-term support for those that are most financially impacted by the current crisis,” said Alec Gorynski, vice president of community development and corporate philanthropy.
FNBO will award housing stability grants to organizations providing direct financial assistance for short-term housing needs and for short-term health and human care needs. In addition, FNBO will award workforce stability grants to organizations providing services that generate long-term impacts related to workforce development.
For more information, visit www.fnbo.com/community/
My Place Hotels donating to support first responders
In continuance of its efforts to support the first responders, medical personnel, and essential workers of its communities, My Place Hotels of America has launched a “Help Our Heroes” initiative, a campaign dedicated to providing financial support for first responders across America.
Between now and May 31, guests can help support first responders across America by using promo code Help Our Heroes to book stays between April 13 and Dec. 1. For each qualifying reservation made during this time, My Place Hotels of America will donate 5% of the cost of the room, exclusive of taxes, to First Responders Children’s Foundation. Booking must be made directly at the hotel or via the My Place Hotels of America website at www.MyPlaceHotels.com.
My Place Hotels has a Hastings location at 200 E. 31st St. It can be reached at (402) 303-6060.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.