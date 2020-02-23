Edward Jones named to Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For
For the 21st time, Edward Jones has been named one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine.
Edward Jones took the No. 7 spot on the prestigious list. This is the 16th year the firm has ranked in the top 10.
Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, analyzed responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-certified organizations across the country.
The Grand Island financial advisers for Edward Jones are Tom Noble, Will Armstrong, Matthew Armstrong, Scott Roach, Terry Pfeifer, Todd Owen, Phil Hranac and Adriane Washburn.
Merrick Medical Center named to Top 100 critical access list
CENTRAL CITY – Merrick Medical Center has been named as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the United States for 2020.
The Chartis Center for Rural Health announced the list of its Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) at last week’s National Rural Health Association’s Rural Health Policy Institute conference in Washington D.C. There are approximately 1,350 CAHs in the U.S., making Merrick Medical Center among the top 7% of overall performers.
The listings are based on the Hospital Strength Index, which draws from publicly available data to assess rural hospital performance.
“In 2019, we were named a Top 20 CAH for Quality, but were not on the 2019 Top 100 list because the criteria for the Top 100 is much broader than Quality scores alone,” explained Paul Clark, President and CEO of Merrick Medical Center.
“To be in the Top 100 overall requires an incredible amount of teamwork throughout our medical center,” added Clark.
“It’s so exciting to see our hospital get this type of national recognition,” said Dr. Brian Buhlke, a physician at Merrick Medical Center.
“We all want our hospital to be known as a place that provides great medical care and fantastic service and we work really hard to deliver both every day. It’s what our patients deserve,” Dr. Buhlke added.
