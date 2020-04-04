YORK — Farmers Ranchers Cooperative membership has voted to approve a merger with Central Valley Ag by a majority of 88%.
The unified cooperative will retain the Central Valley Ag name and be headquartered in York, with Carl Dickinson serving as president/CEO.
“We are pleased that Farmers Ranchers members have voted to unify. Both boards felt strongly that unification would make us stronger and bring additional value to the members of both cooperatives. The results of the Farmers Ranchers vote support this,” said Dave Beckman, CVA Board chairman. “Central Valley Ag has built a foundation, ensuring a promising future of service and value to its members in agriculture.”
Initial merger discussions between the cooperatives began in January.
“We are confident that together, we will become an even stronger cooperative for our member-owners with the ability to maintain local farmer-ownership for generations to come,” said DJ Hladky, Farmers Ranchers Board chairman.
Farmers Ranchers and CVA will officially unite into one cooperative on June 1.
Central Valley Ag is a farmer-owned cooperative with locations in Iowa, Kansas, and Nebraska, including facilities in communities throughout Central Nebraska.
Farm Bureau Financial Services opens Aurora office
Farm Bureau Financial Services agent Kevin Foland has opened a second office at 1110 K St. in Aurora.
Foland, who also has an office in Grand Island, plans to continue to serve his clients in the Aurora area from this new location. Business hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Appointments for assistance with insurance or financial services can be made by calling (402) 694-2399 or (308) 391-2109
The opening of the new location provides convenience to Farm Bureau client/members in the area and makes it possible for Foland to serve more people. He will continue to operate his office in Grand Island at 710 N. Webb Road.
