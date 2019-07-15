The Hall County Public Works Department has announced two railroad crossings will be closed this week for repairs.
In an email sent to The Independent, Hall County Public Works Director Steve Riehle said Burlington Northern Santa Fe railway is replacing ties on the railroad tracks at Gunbarrel Road between Bismark Road and Stolley Park Road. The closure of the Gunbarrel Road crossing is expected to continue through Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured west to Shady Bend Road.
Riehle said BNSF will then proceed to work on the railroad tracks at Shady Bend Road between Bismark Road and Stolley Park Road on Wednesday and Thursday, with the Shady Bend railroad crossing expected to be closed both days. Traffic will be detoured east to Gunbarrel Road.
Riehle stressed that work may be delayed if BNSF runs into difficulties.