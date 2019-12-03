Wasmer Elementary School students will be able to have a new pair of socks this winter thanks to a donation from a local business.
As part of Giving Tuesday, Jake Scheideler, store manager at Burlington, donated two baskets full of approximately 500 pairs of socks to Wasmer Elementary School Tuesday morning. He said since Tuesday was Giving Tuesday, Burlington wanted to give back to the community.
“We have chosen Wasmer to be our Adopt-A-School (recipient),” Scheideler said. “One of the things we have been researching is that one in five children live in poverty. We did our research and one thing we wanted to do was give back in that area.”
Scheideler said Burlington specifically chose to donate socks because it is one of the resources, along with school supplies, that students show up to school without.
“They might have holes in their socks or there might even be some kids without socks,” he said.
Wasmer Principal James Tews said the socks will benefit Wasmer students as the school has seen students come to school with holes in their socks due to extensive wear.
“It seems this year we have had more students who show up with holes in their socks and can really use some warm socks,” he said. “The socks donation is going to be very beneficial to our students. Wasmer is a school with a very high need. We have 350 students and approximately 90% of them are on free or reduced lunch, so they do not always have the nice coats and the newest things. Socks like these are going to be really great, especially during the winter season coming up.”
Tews said the socks will be distributed to students based on student needs. He said Wasmer’s school social worker has a list of students who need clothing items and will give the socks to the students on that list.
“We do have Hope Harbor in our zone right here, so we have a number of students who come from there,” Tews said. “Those students always go to the top of our list.”
Scheideler said Burlington chose to donate the socks to Wasmer after it had an existing relationship with them through the store’s Adopt-A-School program. He said Burlington wanted “to build the connection all year long” and decided to continue the partnership on Giving Tuesday.
“Burlington is a caring company, so we are trying to brand ourselves as not just another ‘corporate America’ store,” Scheideler said. “We are in our community doing great things.”
Tews said Wasmer is pleased to have a relationship with Burlington to help support its students.
“It really means a lot to us to have community partners like Burlington who understand it is not just the schools, but the children who need the support,” he said. “It goes beyond the classroom and into the home environment. They need to have a safe home and be clothed and fed. That way, they can feel safe and become part of our community.”
