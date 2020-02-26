A St. Libory resident has filed to run for the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education.
Aaron Buhrman, 45, filed Monday to run for one of three seats on the Northwest board. He is one of only two people who have filed so far, as none of the three incumbents filed for re-election. Ned Meier also filed to run for the Northwest board. Non-incumbents have until 5 p.m. Monday to file to run for the board.
Buhrman said he is running for the Northwest board because he has three kids — an elementary-schooler, a middle-schooler and a high-schooler — enrolled in the Northwest district.
He said education has always been one of his family’s values.
“My experience is I have been involved with the schools and know what is going on within the school system,” Buhrman said. “I have no previous experience of being on any boards, but I do know what is going on in our school system.”
He said the No. 1 issue facing the board is efficiency as far as taxpayer dollars. He wants to ensure the Northwest district is run as efficiently as possible if he is elected.
“Living in St. Libory my whole life, most of my friends are farmers and landowners. I know that has really taken a burden on them,” Buhrman said. “The Northwest school district lost pretty much its whole tax base when they were annexed by Grand Island (in the 1980s), as it put the burden on the landowners.”
He said the Northwest district needs to start off by being efficient and once it has this down it “can start implementing some of the other things on the education side.”
With a daughter currently in middle school, Buhrman said, he would like to see the middle school trimester course offerings expanded.
“I think the current board has done a good job with that,” he said. “They have brought in careers, technology and art classes this year, so I would like to continue working on that.”
If elected, Buhrman said, he would bring the perspective of a parent to the board. He added Northwest patrons should vote for him as he has lived in the district for more than 40 years and is “a pretty honest person.”
