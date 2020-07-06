Customers are able to enjoy buffets again, but before they grab a fork, they have to point with their fingers.
You can approach the buffet, but you have to tell a staff member what you want.
“Basically, it’s like old-school cafeteria,” says Tyler Frisch, manager of the Grand Island Pizza Ranch.
The move to Phase 3 directed health measures in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, which occurred Monday, didn’t have an impact on buffets. Self-service buffets and salad bars still are prohibited.
But buffets are allowed as long as staff members serve the food to customers.
Monday was the first time Valentino’s Grand Italian Buffet has been open in almost four months. The Grand Island restaurant continued to offer takeout and delivery, but the buffet shut down in early March.
Some restaurants, such as Pizza Ranch and Buffet House, have erected plastic glass protection in the buffet areas.
At every restaurant, staff members wear masks.
Buffet House was closed for two months during the pandemic. The restaurant reopened May 9 with takeout-only service. The buffet returned June 26.
Like Buffet House, the Pizza Ranch buffet has been open prior to this week. A sign out front advertises the restaurant’s “contactless buffet,” which is “served by our team.”
“We get a plate, and they tell us what we want. And then we hand them the plate,” Frisch said.
Between March 18 and April 30, Pizza Ranch offered only carryout and delivery.
The move to Phase 3 did affect restaurant occupancy. Frisch says the Pizza Ranch dining room is now 100% open, although social distancing is observed.
Valentino’s owner Katherine Yu says her seating area is at about 70%. Some tables still are blocked off.
Valentino’s hopes that customers sanitize their hands when they arrive at the restaurant. Sanitizer is provided at the front of the store.
The restaurant doesn’t require patrons to wear masks, but they are encouraged to do so. “We do our best,” Yu said.
Masks and disposable gloves are available if customers don’t have them.
Because Yu is originally from Taiwan, which had great success fighting the coronavirus, Valentino’s is “more serious” about hygiene, she said. Restaurant employees want to protect customers as well as themselves.
Signs at Tso’s Asian Buffet recommend that people wear masks when they’re not eating.
Tso’s Asian Buffet was closed completely for three months. The buffet returned June 26. The hours, though, are slightly different. The buffet is not offered Tuesdays.
Godfather’s doesn’t have its salad bar and buffet right now. Those who come in during the lunch hour can pick up one of the restaurant’s mini-pizzas, which are ready to grab in the area normally used for the buffet.
Like other restaurants, Godfather’s closed its dining room when indoor dining was prohibited by the state. But the restaurant continued to offer drive-thru and delivery.
Business at Golden Gate Express is limited to drive-thru. Signs on the door say the buffet and dining room are closed.
