FILE PHOTO - Coronavirus

Grand Island City Mayor Roger Steele, Teresa Anderson, director of the Central District Health Department, Jon Rosenlund, Grand Island Hall County Emergency Management Director, and a representative from JBS will present an update on local Covid-19 issues today, April 3, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The update will broadcast live on GITV for Spectrum customers on channel 187 and/or live stream on the link below:

http://grand-island.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?publish_id=4

