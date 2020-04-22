An incumbent commissioner and a former Grand Island fire captain will face off in the May 12 Republican primary to fill the District 2 seat on the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Karen Bredthauer, 52, will face off against newcomer Todd Morgan, 59, in the primary. The winner will face former Northwest Public Schools superintendent Bill Mowinkel in the Nov. 3 general election.
Mowinkel is running unopposed in the Democratic primary and will not appear on the May 12 primary ballot.
Morgan said that he served the public for “29 and three-quarters” years as a firefighter with the Grand Island Fire Department and wants to continue serving the residents of Grand Island and Hall County.
“I have always enjoyed serving the public and I want to get back in and do it again,” he said.
Morgan said he has been a leader ever since he started working at Village Inn back in 1976. After 13 years at the restaurant, he joined GIFD. In April 2001, he was promoted to captain, a capacity he served in until he retired in 2018.
“I was trained for nearly 30 years from the Grand Island Fire Department to be a leader,” he said. “I’ve been a leader ever since I was 18 years old when I started at Village Inn. If there’s a major catastrophe, I’ve helped with it. I have also helped with negotiations and am a hazmat specialist. Anything that I can help with is how I want to serve the public.”
Morgan said he has helped manage 60% of a million-dollar budget, has helped with the city of Grand Island’s budget, has assisted with requests for proposals, insurance and pension plans.
Since filing for election to the Hall County board in January, he has sat in on its meetings. He said he has learned a number of things about the board in doing so.
“It is interesting how it works,” Morgan said. “The board works really well together, but I think I can bring a fresh perspective to this. I have been there for 30 years and I think I would love to serve. People know me throughout Hall County and I just think that it is something I would bring to be able to serve the public again.”
Morgan said that property taxes “are too high” and if elected to the board, he would look for a way to expand Hall County’s sales tax.
“Can we do that?” he asked. “With everything at Fonner Park that is going on out there, can we have everybody else help us pay for all that? All of the cities are going to be doing this.”
Morgan said he recently talked with some local business leaders to discuss how to expand Hall County’s tax base. He questioned whether the county could get $100,000 in sales tax for every $100,000 in property taxes it brings in.
“That money would have to go for home and income taxes. You cannot just keep taxing and taxing,” Morgan said. “We need to give relief to everybody in Hall County because our taxes are too high. I need to look into that some more.
“If you want to lower property taxes, you have to find something to exchange it with. You cannot just keep taxing and taxing. We need to find a way to exchange it.”
Morgan said that he is not running for the Hall County board for the money and he believes that board members should forfeit their salary at this time.
“If they are making $30,000 a year as a county board member, there is a few hundred thousand dollars they can kick back in,” he said.
Bredthauer said that in her four years as a county commissioner, she has been able to use her knowledge to make the best decisions for Hall County taxpayers.
She said she has been able to balance the budget without a mil levy increase, put the lid on spending and created new industry in Hall County by voting to approve a conditional-use permit for Smart Soil, LLC, a compost facility.
Bredthauer said if re-elected, she plans to keep spending under control by realizing what is needed to run the county and “not go overboard.”
“I feel that we need to get back to providing quality, responsive county services in an effective, cost-efficient manner,” she said. “It is important to live within our means and make certain that Hall County is an affordable place to live, work and raise a family.”
Bredthauer said that every year, the county inevitably sees some spending increases with insurance for its employees and wage increases. However, she said that in her time as a commissioner, the county board has been “very diligent” about keeping the levy the same.
“So, consequently, we are able to balance the budget every year without asking for more taxes from the taxpayer,” Bredthauer said. “If we can keep that in check, and make sure that we have enough revenue coming in to take care of the needs, we will be fine and sustain a hardship for a while.”
Bredthauer said with COVID-19 shutting down many bars and restaurants, Hall County will likely experience a loss in revenue from keno funds.
“The tax money that we get from keno is significant,” she said. “It will hurt our budget somewhat, but if we can keep tax levies down and keep spending down, we can keep the economy rolling. We have to work to do that in Hall County and Grand Island right now to make us strong again.”
Bredthauer said she encourages people to cast their vote for her in the May 12 primary election and in the Nov. 3 general election because she is “for the people.”
“The people need a voice for them,” she said. “I am for the people of Hall County so that we can strive and grow.”
