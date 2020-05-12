Incumbent Karen Bredthauer defeated challenger Todd Morgan in Tuesday’s primary election to be the District 2 Hall County Commission Republican candidate this fall.

Bredthauer received 62% of the votes (1,301) to Morgan’s 38% (797).

Bill Mowinkel, as the only Democratic candidate, advances automatically to the general election in November.

District 2 includes areas west of Highway 281 to Engleman Road, and from Airport Road south to Schimmer Drive.

Bredthauer has served on the commission since January 2017.

She thanked voters of Hall County’s District 2 for their support.

“I promise I will continue to fight for issues that are important to Grand Island and Hall County,” Bredthauer said. “I have listened to the concerns of the taxpayers, and I will continue to serve the people by reducing spending and not increasing taxes. I will continue to work at revitalizing the economy and creating an atmosphere in which both large and small business can thrive.”

She added, “Grand Island is my home and I promise I will work hard to never let the residents of Hall County down.”

Bredthauer, a Grand Island resident since 1985, brought to the commission 12 years of public service experience, having been a member of the Regional Planning Commission from 2007 to 2015. She was also a member of the Hall County Board of Adjustment and the Interjurisdictional Planning Commission Board.

Asked what her plans are for facing Mowinkel in November, Bredthauer said, “I just will run a good, clean campaign.”

Morgan, a firefighter with the Grand Island Fire Department for 30 years, said in January he was pursuing the seat because he wanted to “continue serving the residents of Grand Island and Hall County.”

Morgan said he was satisfied with the results of Tuesday’s election.

“I’m happy with it,” he said. “This is my first time running and it was a good learning experience.”

Morgan added, “I might run again.”

In April, he was cited for misdemeanor theft for removing his opponent’s campaign signs from a person’s yard.

Two other Hall County commissioners also filed for re-election for 2020.

Gary Quandt filed for re-election in February to represent District 6, which includes areas from Broadwell Avenue east to Sky Park Road, and from Capital Avenue south to Fourth Street.

Pam Lancaster filed in January for re-election to represent District 4, which covers Eighth Street south to south of Wildwood Drive, and from Locust Street west to Jefferson Street in the northern part of the district and Blaine Street in the southern part of the district.

Without opposition, both Quandt and Lancaster automatically advance to the general election.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments