Incumbent Karen Bredthauer defeated challenger Todd Morgan in Tuesday’s primary election to be the District 2 Hall County Commission Republican candidate this fall.
Bredthauer received 62% of the votes (1,301) to Morgan’s 38% (797).
Bill Mowinkel, as the only Democratic candidate, advances automatically to the general election in November.
District 2 includes areas west of Highway 281 to Engleman Road, and from Airport Road south to Schimmer Drive.
Bredthauer has served on the commission since January 2017.
She thanked voters of Hall County’s District 2 for their support.
“I promise I will continue to fight for issues that are important to Grand Island and Hall County,” Bredthauer said. “I have listened to the concerns of the taxpayers, and I will continue to serve the people by reducing spending and not increasing taxes. I will continue to work at revitalizing the economy and creating an atmosphere in which both large and small business can thrive.”
She added, “Grand Island is my home and I promise I will work hard to never let the residents of Hall County down.”
Bredthauer, a Grand Island resident since 1985, brought to the commission 12 years of public service experience, having been a member of the Regional Planning Commission from 2007 to 2015. She was also a member of the Hall County Board of Adjustment and the Interjurisdictional Planning Commission Board.
Asked what her plans are for facing Mowinkel in November, Bredthauer said, “I just will run a good, clean campaign.”
Morgan, a firefighter with the Grand Island Fire Department for 30 years, said in January he was pursuing the seat because he wanted to “continue serving the residents of Grand Island and Hall County.”
Morgan said he was satisfied with the results of Tuesday’s election.
“I’m happy with it,” he said. “This is my first time running and it was a good learning experience.”
Morgan added, “I might run again.”
In April, he was cited for misdemeanor theft for removing his opponent’s campaign signs from a person’s yard.
Two other Hall County commissioners also filed for re-election for 2020.
Gary Quandt filed for re-election in February to represent District 6, which includes areas from Broadwell Avenue east to Sky Park Road, and from Capital Avenue south to Fourth Street.
Pam Lancaster filed in January for re-election to represent District 4, which covers Eighth Street south to south of Wildwood Drive, and from Locust Street west to Jefferson Street in the northern part of the district and Blaine Street in the southern part of the district.
Without opposition, both Quandt and Lancaster automatically advance to the general election.
051320_PrimaryElection002_bjs.JPG
Nebraska National Guard member Aaron Sheltrown sanitizes a ballot box after it was used by a voter at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection003_bjs.JPG
Safety information and facemasks are available to voters as they check in at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection004_bjs.JPG
Wearing a filtered facemask, Gene Carlson casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection005_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Lindsay Stryker wears a mask as she helps check in voters at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection006_bjs.JPG
Jeffrey Dondlinger casts his vote at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection007_bjs.JPG
Facemasks are available for voters if needed with blue squares marking six feet of separation (at right) at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection009_bjs.JPG
Nebraska National Guard member Samuel Sheltrown sanitizes the entrance after each voter leaves at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection008_bjs.JPG
Brenda Meyer casts her vote in solitude at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection010_bjs.JPG
Voter Brian Quandt (left) receives his ballot from poll workers (from right) Jessica Pan and Christy Horky in the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection011_bjs.JPG
"I Voted" stickers are ready for voters at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection012_bjs.JPG
With the American flag behind him, Matt Oliver casts his vote at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport Administration Building polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection013_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Grant Kohles (left) takes a completed ballot from a voter at the First Christian Church poling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection014_bjs.JPG
Poll worker Grant Kohles (left) hands an "I Voted" sticker to a voter at the First Christian Church poling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection015_bjs.JPG
Wearing protective gloves, poll worker Fran Johnson checks in a voter at the Fonner Park Cafe polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection016_bjs.JPG
Blue squares mark safe separation for voters at the First Christian Church polling site in Grand Island as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
051320_PrimaryElection001_bjs.JPG
As a horse and rider move past in the background, Robert Puhalla casts his vote in the Fonner Park Cafe polling site as voters participate in Tuesday's primary election. Even with ample safety measures in place for poll workers and voters due to coronavirus concerns, the turnout at most polling sites was sparse. Also, a record number of Hall County voters took advantage of mail-in ballots for this election. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Barrett Stinson
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
A voter fills out a ballot at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Masks and hand sanitizer greet voters at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, mail-in ballots ready to be mailed are seen at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, disinfecting wipes stand at the ready at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, mail-in ballots ready to be mailed are seen at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Election worker Joseph Collins waits for voters during the Nebraska primary, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Z LONG
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Election worker Joseph Collins waits for voters during the Nebraska primary, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb.
Z LONG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Pam Fleming and fellow workers stuff ballots and instructions into mail-in envelopes at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
Election worker Sharon Beverly waits for voters during the Nebraska primary Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
A voter fills out a ballot at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Election worker Sharon Beverly waits for voters during the Nebraska primary Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Omaha, Neb. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
Masks and hand sanitizer greet voters at the polling place at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Lincoln, Neb.
Gwyneth Roberts
Nebraska holds 1st in-person election in weeks amid pandemic
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney wheels in boxes of printed ballots into the storage room of the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb., where voting tables, ballot boxes and supplies are stored. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Nebraska primary voters avoid polls, shatter mail-in record
In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney wheels in boxes of printed ballots into the storage room of the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb., where voting tables, ballot boxes and supplies are stored. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. Republican leaders have encouraged people to request absentee ballots but say polling places will be open.
Nati Harnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.