It was the most comforting headline I had seen in many, many months.
Prior to that, it was tough for me to sleep or concentrate at all last week.
Thankfully, in-depth reporting by the New York Times put my mind at ease.
“The French Fries Are Doing Just Fine.”
Whew, we can all relax now.
But it wasn’t pretty for the couple of days before the Times came to the rescue.
There were the much scarier, life-changing headlines all over social media and your favorite real and/or fake news sources.
“An unusually cold and wet potato harvest season may lead to a French fry shortage in the U.S.”
“French fry shortage? Cold snap may put a freeze on potato crop.”
“Poor Potato Crops Could Lead to a North American French Fry Shortage.”
It was enough to cause the Fry Guys to shake in their shoes, as well as cause angst for every American who answers the question “Would you like fries with that?” with “Duh.”
We love our fries. They may be the greatest gift that the French ever gave us, although the Statue of Liberty is in the running.
Go to any fast food place, order your hamburger or chicken sandwich or whatever your stomach desires, and French fries are the perfect complementary food for those who aren’t feeling calorie conscious at that particular moment.
Cause for panic
So a French fry shortage is cause for panic. Not bacon-shortage levels of code-red panic, but close. (At last check, the bacon surplus was ongoing, so no need to be concerned there.)
Potato farmers — like most in the agricultural world — had a rough year. Winter arrived early to the areas of the United States and Canada where the potato crops are grown, causing them to freeze underground by the acre.
According to the New York Times, about 18,000 acres of Canadian potato farmland will not be harvested this year. That is coming off the only other year that was that bad: 2018.
That’s a lot of spuds which will never go on to live a fulfilling life of being fried up and salted.
The positive thing about this shortage is that it has greatly expanded my potato knowledge.
I didn’t know that potatoes used for fries are harvested later in the year. That is why we didn’t hear about a baked potato or potato chip shortage.
Nope, it is the poor French fry that seemed likeliest to be hit hard by Mother Nature, who must be an onion ring fan instead.
While this may seem like a pretty insignificant matter in the grand scheme of things, go back and ask the Irish what happens when there is a potato shortage.
Although I must say that Phytophthora infestans is a much-more impressive sounding cause of a Great Famine than cold weather is as a cause of a French fry shortage.
A bit overblown
And, once again, the great French fry shortage of 2020 might have been a bit overblown. I’m shocked that in this day and age anything might be exaggerated to be something that it is not. That has to be the first instance of it in 2019, and we are already in December.
The New York Times got to the bottom of the story and went to an expert — Frank Muir, the president of the Idaho Potato Commission.
I really, really hope that is an elected position. I’d love to see the campaign signs for that every four years.
“Don’t panic about the French fries,” Muir said in the article. “You can still go out and order them like you normally do.”
There is still expected to be enough product to meet demand. Go out and consume your favorite fast food side as usual without fear of there coming a day soon when you will be forced to eat a fryless unhappy meal.
The French fries will be just fine.
Now, is there anything else going on in this nation that we should worry about?
Dale Miller is a sports writer for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
