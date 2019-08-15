Although the building is entirely different, Stolley Park Elementary School students were welcomed home Thursday morning.
Before classes began, principal Michael Persampieri stood in front of the building, giving students an enthusiastic greeting.
“Welcome home, boys,” Persampieri said to one group.
Ten members of the Islandaire dance team gave a loud welcome to everyone who walked inside. Loud music helped create the party atmosphere. The sign in front of the school said, “Welcome Home, Panthers.”
The new building replaced a Grand Island landmark that was demolished in the summer of 2017. For the last two years, most Stolley Park students attended Starr Elementary.
As he greeted some of the familiar faces Thursday morning, Persampieri said “The legacy continues.”
Later, he explained what he meant. “Stolley Park traditionally will have sibling upon sibling upon sibling go through here,” he said. Some of the people he saw Thursday followed in the footsteps of their parents and grandparents in attending Stolley. So their names will continue at Stolley Park, even if the school itself is different.
Like most of the students, Persampieri spent the last two years at Starr, where he was the assistant principal. At Stolley, he’s reassumed the principal role he had before the school was leveled.
Kindergarten teacher Janet Dobbins, whose ties also go back to the old building, said Thursday was a “fantastic start” to the school year. Dobbins, in her 13th year, was part of the move to Starr the last two years.
Dobbins said that “coming back home to Stolley was more than we could have imagined.”
It was great to see a bunch of families that have been around Stolley Park for years. “They’re bringing their grandchildren in now. So it really truly felt like home” when she saw familiar faces.
One man told her, “I asked if I could bring my grandson in today so I could see the school, because they got to see it last night at open house.”
“So that’s what I mean by the family feel,” Dobbins said.
Laurie Sodomka was Stolley Park’s secretary for six and a half years before moving to Starr.
“We enjoyed our two years at Starr Elementary, but it’s good to be home,” she said.
Before classes started, students gathered in the gym. They signed their names to a paper representation of the school, which hangs on the gym wall. Superintendent Tawana Grover and Persampieri spoke.
Grover said, “We can’t wait to see all the amazing work that’s going to happen here. Welcome home.”
Persampieri told the students that the new school is “our house,” and together they’re going to take care of it. After the rally concluded with the Pledge of Allegiance, the students dispersed.
Unlike the old Stolley Park, the new school has a separate gym and separate cafeteria, “which is huge,” Persampieri said. Now, if the weather is bad, “We can do indoor recess in the gym.” At the old school, the gym and cafeteria were together.
There are many other improvements.
“The media center is top-notch. The modernization of these rooms is incredible,” Persampieri said. “There’s a lot of flexible seating to work on teaming and collaboration and partnerships, really thinking about 21st-century skills — getting kids ready for those kinds of jobs and those kind of interactions.”
The new building has “a ton more space. We’ve got three sections, dedicated sections, in each grade level. Plus we have a surplus for what we would call programming, meaning we have three classrooms, and more, per grade level.”
Dobbins said that both the new Starr and new Stolley Park schools are beautiful “and thank you to the taxpayers for providing the monetary support.”
While both buildings are “absolutely gorgeous,” Stolley is more compact than Starr, so it doesn’t take people as long to get around, Dobbins said.
In addition to greeting familiar families, Persampieri comforted parents and new students who weren’t sure what to expect.
“Everybody looks really, really happy and excited to be here,” Persampieri said.
There were a couple of kindergartners crying as they arrived, which is expected, because they’re making a big transition.
“But other than the one or two cryers, they’re doing a great job,” Persampieri said, before shouting to a parent, “Hey mom, she’s going to be OK.”
Things went smoothly with the building on opening day. “Every detail has kind of been looked after,” Persampieri said. “Grand Island Public Schools did an amazing job in preparation for this building.”
As of Thursday, Stolley Park had 199 students. “And I’m sure that’ll transition over time,” he said.
In its final year in the old building, the school had 226 students.
Where did the other 27 go?
Historically, Stolley Park Elementary “has been a 60 percent transfer building, meaning that a lot of kiddos don’t live in the immediate Stolley Park district, and they transfer in from various schools,” Persampieri said.
“So now we’re having some growing pains in the sense that when we went to Starr, some kids went here, some went there. Some kids returned to their home schools, their neighborhood schools. And so now we have a lot of transfers again, but we’re needing to settle down and once that happens, we’re going to get the kiddos in here.”