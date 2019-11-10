The Nebraska Injured Brain Network (NIBN) is now incorporated and will be expanding, community by community, across Nebraska.
A group of people who have experienced a brain injury and are now living with an injured brain have planned and formed this new organization to provide peer-to-peer support for all Nebraskans living with an injured brain and their family members. The shared journey helps build trust and helps people overcome feeling isolated.
As NIBN grows, it will establish chapters in communities throughout Nebraska by identifying people living with an injured brain, and their family members who might be interested, to help build chapters in their communities. These chapters will form a statewide network, facilitating connection and support.
To support this effort, NIBN is conducting a training and leadership capacity-building event in North Platte on Dec. 14 to engage people who live in the following communities where NIBN hopes to start chapters: Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, Valentine, Broken Bow, McCook, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, Chadron and Alliance.
A chapter already exists in North Platte.
Training participants will stay at the Marriott Fairfield Inn the night before.
Space is limited. If you live in or near one of these communities and are living with an injured brain or are a family member, and you have the capacity to be the point person to help a NIBN chapter get started in your community, contact John Ferrone at jferrone@ferroneassociates.com.
