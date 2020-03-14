Grand Island will soon have a chapter of the Nebraska Injured Brain Network, which is designed for people who have suffered brain injuries and their caregivers,
The chapter was scheduled to have its initial meeting Thursday night at the Grand Island Public Library. That meeting was postponed because the library is closed for meetings because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will soon be rescheduled.
The group meant for people who have suffered a brain injury at some point in their lives and are now living a life of recovery. Spouses and other family members are more than welcome.
The chapter is being organized by John Ferrone of Hastings, who works with Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation.
It is not a professional or clinical organization, Ferrone says. “Its purpose is to connect people who are living with an injured brain so they can support each other, advocate together and feel like they are not alone,” he says.
Ferrone says that close to 40,000 Nebraskans live with an injured brain, so an organization that offers outreach and connectivity is long overdue. Mike and Susan Welsh of Grand Island are the first members of the Grand Island chapter of the Nebraska Injured Brain Network.
You wouldn’t know by looking at him, but Mike Welsh suffered a traumatic brain injury in a 2016 motorcycle accident.
That injury made him a different person, the Welshes say. His personality and his interests have changed.
He is less interested in creative concerns. His musical tastes are different.
But Mike and Susan, married for 35 years, are still together.
She knows he’s not the same man she married. “But you’re my man,” she tells him.
That’s how couples grow old together, she says. “They support each other.”
It’s good to have someone you can lean on no matter what, she says.
An electrician, Mike can’t work as long as he used to. His body suffers fatigue because of pain. But he still manages to work part-time.
The Welshes say their faith has become much stronger since the accident.
Mike Welsh felt empowered when he attended a Nebraska Injured Brain Network chapter meeting in North Platte in December. The group was very welcoming and knowledgeable about the health problems they share.
“Statewide, there’s a huge need to not just support people on a local level but to connect them,” Ferrone says.
There are 13 support groups around the state, he said. One of the chapters is in Kearney.
The goal is to create communities of people living with injured brains, their spouses, family members and caregivers.
It is such a unique journey “that they need to know that they’re not alone,” Ferrone said. They have to provide support to each other and advocate “with one voice,” he said.
Over the last few years, Ferrone has been “in awe of the love and compassion” he’s seen between people with injured brains and their caregivers. People can walk into those meetings and not be judged, he said. “It’s a real special bond.”
People who’ve experienced a brain injury have to look into the mirror and admit they’re different people. To realize that you can no longer do things you once did is devastating, Ferrone said. To experience a brain injury is “ultimately a humbling process.”
If you cut your finger and require stitches, you’ll heal soon and won’t even remember the injury, except perhaps for a scar that remains.
But it’s different if you suffer a brain injury. “What most people don’t understand is it takes a long, long time for your brain to recover,” Ferrone said. Sometimes, the brain never fully recovers.
The experience varies with each person. As is the case with Mike Welsh, sometimes a personality changes.
A person with brain injury might lose skills, involving motor function, thinking and the ability to hold onto a job. It all depends on the severity of the injury.
“So it’s unique, because each person’s injury is so different,” Ferrone said.
