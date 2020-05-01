Boys Town, 3230 W. Wildwood Drive, is ending its Intervention & Assessment Program in Grand Island due to the coronavirus.
Because of the lockdowns resulting from the pandemic, the site was no longer receiving referrals.
“It was really not having kids to serve right now due to the pandemic,” Megan Andrews, Boys Town Central Nebraska programs operation director, said.
The program was averaging eight to nine children at a time.
“It was short-term residential, so turnaround is pretty quick with those kids,” Andrews said. “That’s why an exact number can be difficult to tell.”
The program will likely not return in the future.
“We’re really just taking this time to talk to community stakeholders about where the needs are,” Andrews said. “We know we’re going to do something out of that facility. We’re just trying to decide what that will be.”
Andrews said the change could be an opportunity for Boys Town in Grand Island.
“As difficult of a decision as it was, I think it’s really a chance for us to reassess what the needs of our community are, and start fresh with that building,” she said.
Andrews does not anticipate other local programs ending.
“Boys Town is committed to being in Grand Island. It was just our shelter services that weren’t really able to adapt during the pandemic,” she said.
Other services will continue, including Boys Town behavior health clinic and in-home family services, as well as foster family and educational services.
“Our other services are all being offered remotely right now, with our staff working at home,” Andrews said. “All of our clinicians are offering telehealth services remotely. Our consultants are calling into families in their homes, and are able to serve them over webcam, Zoom, all of those formats.”
Such services continue to be vital in the community, Andrews said.
“With kids and families being under more stress than ever because of the pandemic,” she said, “those types of services are really needed and critical.”
