Both drivers were transported following an accident Wednesday morning at Highway 281 and Cedarview Road near Doniphan.
The two pickups were driven by Mark Glover of Doniphan and Saul Popoca Garnica of Grand Island.
Glover, 57, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150. He was heading north on Highway 281, just north of Cedarview, at about 7:30 a.m.
Popoca Garnica, 39, was traveling south on 281 in a 2002 GMC pickup. He lost control on the snow-covered road surface, slid through the median and into the northbound lanes, where the two pickups collided, said Sgt. Bryan Simonson of the Hall County Sheriff’s Department.
Both drivers were transported by the Grand Island Fire Department. They were the only occupants of the vehicles, Simonson said.
Popoca Garnica was not cited for losing control of the vehicle on the icy road surface. But he was given a citation for having no driver’s license.
