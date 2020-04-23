Cars and pickups were lined up to South Locust Street from the Bosselman Enterprises Corporate Office as local businesses were picking up free Nebraska ethanol-based hand sanitizer.
People started arriving about one hour before the giveaway was supposed to start, so company officials decided to start early. The 450 containers of hand sanitizer came in 2.5 and 1 gallon jugs. By 9:30 a.m. nearly all the hand sanitizer was given away.
As cars and trucks drove up, people got out of their vehicles to pick up sanitizer while practicing social distancing. As traffic became more congested, Bosselman employees handed sanitizer to people in their vehicles to keep the line moving.
As Grand Island businesses work to stay open during the pandemic, employers are working hard to keep their employees safe, such as providing hand sanitizer to help eliminate the virus spread.
Charlie Bosselman, president of Bosselman Enterprises, was helping distribute the sanitizer to the area businesses.
Bosselman Enterprises, the owner of Pump & Pantry, is a leader in providing a wide variety of ethanol-based fuels to motorists in Nebraska.
Bosselman said they were able to secure a supply of the ethanol-based hand sanitizer, which was developed through a cooperative effort of the Nebraska Ethanol Board and the University of Nebraska Innovation Campus.
Bosselman said Pump & Pantry’s participation as a distribution center of the hand sanitizer was a result of the efforts of Randy Gard, a Bosselman Enterprise executive and a member of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
“The Nebraska Ethanol Board wanted to do something because of the coronavirus outbreak,” he said. “They got involved with the university and took some of their capacity with their ethanol and decided to create this hand sanitizer.”
Through Gard’s efforts, Bosselman got involved with the distribution of the hand sanitizer.
“The ethanol market is a little bit upside down right now and we are putting it to use in a different way,” Bosselman said.
He said this demonstrates the ingenuity of Nebraskans in a time of need. When the coronavirus pandemic began to spread in Nebraska, shortages of hand sanitizer began as people rushed to purchase existing supplies. The Nebraska ethanol industry, which has a capacity of 2.5 billion gallons of ethanol annually, became a logical source of the much-needed hand sanitizer, especially for businesses struggling to stay open.
There was no charge for the ethanol-based hand sanitizer for businesses needing to replenished their supplies.
Also at the sanitizer giveaway Thursday was Jan ten Bensel, president of the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
“We realize with the increase in coronavirus cases in Hall County, we really needed to get some product out here as fast as possible,” ten Bensel said. “Thanks for Bosselman’s for making this possible. We felt we needed to put as much product as possible in the hot spots.”
He said they sent 2,300 gallons to the Tri-City and Lexington area.
“We are trying to target as many areas as possible so we can get those frontline businesses, such as cashiers, who are handling money and who are around people, to give them as much protect as possible,” ten Bensel said.
He said many businesses and organizations came together to make the ethanol-based hand sanitizer project possible on a quick notice.
“We have had a lot of support,” ten Bensel said.
Ethanol plants donated the ethanol, which was processed at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Innovation Center and then distributed across the state.
As of Thursday morning, they processed more than 30,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. He said more than 20,000 gallons have been distributed.
“The ethanol industry is faced right now with crippling margins because of losses in the industry,” ten Bensel said. “What I have seen is that people who are so limited in funds have done everything asked of them to help.”
The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that U.S. ethanol production has hit an all-time low because COVID-19 has lowered gasoline demand. According to the story, 58 — or 30% — of the nation’s 204 biofuel plants have been idled since March 1, while many others have cut production.
Only 60 of the nation’s 204 ethanol plants were running full-tilt as of Monday. Another 71 were running below capacity.
Ethanol is an important value-added market for farmers as 40% of their corn crops go to ethanol production.
