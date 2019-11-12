Grand Island’s Downtown Railside District continues to grow as Boop’s Shooter’s Supply has moved from its Airport Road location to 407 W. Third St.
Tice Forgy is the owner of Boop’s Shooters Supply. Nathan Hulme manages the business.
Forgy said they moved to their new location on Oct. 31. The property was the site of the former Sears store location when it was located in downtown Grand Island many years ago. The property was developed by local developer Ray O’Connor.
This is Boop’s Shooter’s Supply’s seventh year of operation in Grand Island. Forgy said he is excited about moving his store to the Railside District.
“We had the opportunity to buy the building that we are in,” he said. “We had always leased in the past. It just made really good sense to put that money toward equity in our own place.”
Forgy said he and his wife, Lori, and their friends love coming to Grand Island’s Railside District.
“We eat dinner down here,” he said. “We have drinks down here. We shop the various stores. We love the atmosphere. It was exciting to have the opportunity to be part of that. There is so much going on down here and we wanted to be part of that.”
This has been a busy year in Grand Island’s Railside District as new retail stores, restaurants, businesses, apartments and living quarters have opened.
Forgy and his wife have lived in Grand Island for 15 years. While he didn’t live in Grand Island when it had a thriving downtown area, he grew up in a farming community. He remembers that when he was a young boy, it was quite an adventure when he and his family would go to town.
“The downtown area was a vibrant part of the town,” Forgy said. “That is where the memories come from the downtowns I was exposed to as a kid.”
He said the move to the new Railside location also allows him to refocus his business to its original intent as a firearm business. At the previous location, he sold other outdoor recreational goods, such as fishing gear and archery equipment.
“We are a firearms, hunting and shooting supply store,” Forgy said. “We are not into fishing or archery, and we are not going to do a whole lot of clothing. What we are going to concentrate on is what brought us to the dance to begin with — the firearms and shooting accessories. That is where we want to be and what we will continue to expand on.”
With the new store, he said, they want to add a more diverse selection of firearms, including handguns, rifles and shotguns.
“We want to offer more magazine selection,” Forgy said. “One of the areas that we tagged to expand into quite a bit more than what we are into right now is reloading supplies, tools and components.”
He said they also want to expand to offer more modern sporting rifle supplies to firearm enthusiasts.
Grand Island has a national reputation as a shooting sports destination. The Heartland Public Shooting Park is considered one of the best shooting sports locations in the nation.
“I don’t believe the folks in our area actually know what a gem they have here with the Heartland Public Shooting Park,” Forgy said. “It is a nationally recognized shooting park.”
Grand Island is also the location of Hornady Manufacturing Co., one of America’s leading manufacturers of ammunition and handloading components.
“Hornady has been a great role model for us,” Forgy said. “Their community involvement and what they have brought to this community is absolutely stunning.”
Grand Island is also the home of the National 4-H Shooting Sports annual competition and other major youth shooting sports competitions.
Forgy is a shooting sports coach at Grand Island Senior High School. He is also associated with and coaches for Platte Valley Youth Shooting Sports.
“That is something we want to continue and grow with, building relationships in and moving forward with the kids in the shooting sports world,” he said. “Hopefully, it will open up more opportunities for them if they want to continue their shooting sports careers past high school and into collegian shooting sports or Junior Olympics are Olympics shooting sports.”
Along with selling the best in shooting equipment, supplies and accessories, Forgy said customer service is a hallmark of their business.
“We are here to educate our customers,” he said. “We want them comfortable with the purchasing decisions they make.”
Forgy said that getting to know their customers and what they want to purchase is important to them.
“We want that relationship with our customers,” he said. “We are here to help them make educated decisions on firearms and firearms safety.
Boop’s Shooter’s Supply is open seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It buys, sells and trades firearms.
Customers can also shop online at www.shop.boopsshooterssupply.com.
