The entire Grand Island community can sit down and read a story together every night during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a new initiative by the Grand Island Public Schools.
At 7 p.m. each day, the district features various readers that include administrators, principals, counselors and teachers at all grade levels, reading one or two books live on its Facebook page as part of GIPS Story Time Live.
It began March 19 with GIPS Board of Education President Bonnie Hinkle serving as the first guest reader.
GIPS Marketing and Communications Coordinator Jack Sheard said everyone in the district loves having the opportunity to read to students. He said that at the elementary level, teachers read to their students in their classrooms every day.
With all Grand Island schools closed indefinitely due to COVID-19, Sheard said this has been taken away. Because GIPS has the technology to reach households virtually, he said the district’s communications team decided to launch GIPS Story Time Live.
“We know that parents are doing everything they can,” Sheard said. “We have asked them to go from being mainly a reader at home to being the teacher at home. So if we can find a way to be a guest reader in their home, bring a little joy to the kids, give the parents a little breather and let the kids have some fun, we thought this was just a fun way to do that.”
Sheard said that the GIPS Story Time Live remains up on its Facebook page for people to view later. He said each video is only up from the time it is live to about 5 p.m. the next evening to comply with the wishes of book publishers to not leave the videos up for a long time.
On March 20, Sheard sported overalls and a straw hat to read “Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type” by Doreen Cronin on GIPS Story Time Live. He said reading to kids is his “happy place” and that he missed the opportunity to do it. So when he had the opportunity to read live, he seized it.
“I have a bag of books and it was hard to narrow it down to two that I could read when I went live that night,” Sheard said. “I know that kids laugh their tails off at so many of the books in my book bag, so I had to pick my two favorites. Leaving ‘Go Dog Go’ off that list was really hard.”
GIPS Board of Education member Carlos Barcenas said it is hard on the district’s administrators, staff, students to not be able to attend school in person. He said that with GIPS Story Time Live, he wanted to serve as a guest reader to show the GIPS community that they are all dealing with the situation together.
“We are all learning through this, so why not give one more resource to help parents have more things to do with their kids?” he said. “If this is one way where kids can sit down in front of a phone or a computer to listen to somebody else read and parents can just relax with them, we want to provide that. We are all in this together, so let’s work together.”
Barcenas said he read two books as a guest reader: “Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña, and “Oh No, Gotta Go!” by Susan Middleton Elya, which is a book that has both English and Spanish in it.
“With ‘Last Stop on Market Street,’ it highlights the need for, and the beauty of, differences,” he said. “It also highlights that we also have to serve and help each other. I thought with everything we are going through, that was important to highlight our differences.”
Barcenas said he thought choosing which books to read as a guest reader would be a simple process, but that it was actually harder than he thought. He said it was important for him to read in both English and Spanish due to the demographics of GIPS students and the Grand Island community.
“We have community members who are Nebraska residents and Grand Island citizens who are bilingual,” Barcenas said. “We also have parents and students who only speak English or Spanish. For me, it was important to highlight both languages; we are trying to meet everybody’s needs.”
Tracy Jakubowski, a history teacher at Grand Island Senior High, also served as a guest reader. She said that, as a history teacher and former middle school English teacher, she understands the importance of students having a read-aloud opportunity regardless of how old they are.
Before she read on GIPS Story Time Live, Jakubowski said she “had so many choices laid out” and polled her students and colleagues to see which books they recommended. She said she eventually decided on two books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program: “The Giant Jumperee” by Julia Donaldson and “The Pout-Pout Fish” by Deborah Diesen.
Jakubowski said that when she read on GIPS’ Story Time Live, she got into character, reading in the voice of each of the characters in the books.
“That is how I always read,” she said. “When I narrowed down the book choices, it was based on which ones were fun for me to read and which ones are engaging for my daughter. I feel like the books I chose led themselves to doing that. I do not think I can read them any other way.”
Jakubowski said she enjoys seeing different teachers, administrators and school board members reading on GIPS Story Time Live and not just elementary teachers. She said it is important for students and families to see and hear someone read to them during the nightly event as it provides them a connection.
“They are hearing stories they may not have at home and they may not have access to books right now,” Jakubowski said.
She said she liked that Barcenas read in both English and Spanish.
“I think that was so powerful because we have such a huge population of students where their first language is not English,” Jakubowski said.
“I was really glad to hear a native speaker read in the cadence, the voice, the intonation and the fluency that is all part of reading. I just think that is just powerful for kids and adults to see.”
Sheard said GIPS plans to continue GIPS Story Time Live at 7 p.m. every day until the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
