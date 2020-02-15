Scholars of Edith and Grace Abbott will be very interested in a book that has been discovered in the archive of Stuhr Museum.
The book, published in 1870, is John Stuart Mill’s “The Subjection of Women.”
It was once owned by Elizabeth Abbott, the mother of Edith and Grace Abbott.
What especially makes the book valuable are the notes written in the margins by Elizabeth and her soon-to-be husband, Othman A. Abbott. The notes amount to a communication between the two people as they exchanged the book before their marriage.
“It is a first-edition book, which is important. However, what’s more important is the communication between the two Abbotts, which is priceless,” said Robb Nelson, Stuhr’s assistant curator of exhibits.
The book was discovered last fall, when an Abbott scholar from Lincoln came to Stuhr to do some research.
“This is a book that has been rumored to have existed for a number of years, but it was thought to have been lost,” Nelson said.
The volume was rumored to be at Love Library in Lincoln. Some thought it might be at Stuhr Museum.
They were right.
It turns out that the book had been in Stuhr’s archive since the 1980s.
The volume was donated by Elizabeth’s granddaughter, Charlotte. One of 400 books donated by Charlotte, it wasn’t catalogued as a special family heirloom. But Stuhr curator Kari Stofer found the book listed in the card catalog. The archive is next to the research library in the Edgar and Frances Reynolds Center.
It is believed that Elizabeth bought the book while she and Othman Abbott were courting, perhaps in 1870.
The book argues for equality between the sexes.
Family lore has it that Elizabeth wanted to explore Othman’s thoughts on the subject before she consented to marry him.
In the notes in the margins, she would ask Othman if he agreed with points made in the book.
After reading his thoughts, Elizabeth said, “OK, I can trust this guy, and now we’ll get married,” Nelson said, passing on the family lore.
Othman Abbott served as Nebraska’s first lieutenant governor.
Elizabeth Abbott “participated in the Underground Railroad and the women’s suffrage movement,” says the website for the University of Chicago’s School of Social Service Administration. She was a Quaker originally from northwestern Illinois.
Edith and Grace Abbott, both born in Grand Island, grew up to become social workers.
Edith, born in 1876, died in 1957 at the age of 80 in Grand Island. Born in 1878, Grace died in 1939 in Chicago at the age of 60.
Grace served as chief of the U.S. Children’s Bureau from 1921 to 1934.
In addition to being a leader in social work, Edith was also an economist, educator and author.
After teaching at Wellesley College, Edith moved to Chicago to become assistant director of the School of Civics and Philanthropy. In Chicago, she became part of an active movement.
“Residing at Hull House, she was surrounded by the ‘Great Ladies of Halsted Street’ — Jane Addams, Alice Hamilton, Florence Kelley, Julia Lathrop, and her own sister, Grace Abbott,” says the University of Chicago website.
Her work at the School of Civics and Philanthropy paved the way for the school’s “merger into the University of Chicago, and in 1924, she became its dean — the first female dean of any graduate school in the United States,” says the university’s website.
The copy of “The Subjection of Women” is in delicate condition. The spine has given way, and some pages have separated.
The book will no longer be kept on a shelf.
The curators wear gloves while handling it. Precautions are taken to make sure it’s not exposed to harsh light, and that it’s kept in a place with suitable temperature and humidity.
No matter the condition of the book, it’s important to make sure the comments in the margin last forever, Nelson said.
In conjunction with the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the book is being digitized. Photos are being taken of each page, and the comments in the margins are being transcribed.
People interested in the Abbotts will be able to see the digital records.
Nelson would like to see the book displayed to the public occasionally.
“It doesn’t do anybody any good to just be locked in a safe for the rest of time,” he said.
Later this year, Stofer said, the book may be displayed as part of a centennial celebration of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which guarantees all American women the right to vote.
