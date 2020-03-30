BOELUS — Boelus will host a drive-by Easter egg hunt starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall on Main Street.
Heading down Main Street from north to south, cars can stop at the fire hall where each child will be given a bag of Easter treats. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, contact “The Easter Bunny” at (308) 996-4316.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.