BOELUS — Boelus will host a drive-by Easter egg hunt starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at the fire hall on Main Street.

Heading down Main Street from north to south, cars can stop at the fire hall where each child will be given a bag of Easter treats. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, contact “The Easter Bunny” at (308) 996-4316.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments